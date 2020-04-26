P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 26, 2020

GABE DICKENS'P-R FILE PHOTO
Plattsburgh High's Rob Fout (left) and Saranac's Jeremy Bullis (45) go for a rebound during the Section VII Class B boys basketball championship March 1, 2012, at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
92, of Ellenburg, passed away, April 24, 2020. She was born March 23, 1928, daughter of Ernest and Helena (Dumont) Carter. A full obituary will follow and services are in the care of the Rabideau Funeral Home,
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Dawn M. Peryer, 61, of Russell Barnard Apartments, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center with her loving family by her side due to complications of the Covid Virus. She was born in Plattsburgh on December 27, 1958 the daughter of Donald and Paul…
