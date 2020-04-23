P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 23, 2020

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
AuSable Valley's Tammy Douglas lets loose with a pitch during a softball game against Beekmantown, May 12, 1983. The Patriots took home a 14-7 win.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Dawn M. Peryer, 61, of Russell Barnard Apartments, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center with her loving family by her side due to complications of the Covid Virus. She was born in Plattsburgh on December 27, 1958 the daughter of Donald and Paul…
born Jan. 22, 1942, in Verdun, Quebec, formerly of Port St Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully at CVPH, Plattsburgh. Services will be private.
