P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 2, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Lake Placid's Chris Greene (14) beats Plattsburgh High netminder Joe Steadman during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey game Jan. 24, 2001, at Stafford Ice Arena.
74, of Au Sable Forks, N.Y., passed away at CVPH in Plattsburgh. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Services were entrusted to Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
63, of Au Sable Forks, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2020. A private family service will be held at the Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks.
MCCOLLOMS [mdash] M. Elizabeth Brown of McColloms, N.Y., passed away on March 31, 2020, at the age of 107. She was born Feb. 22, 1913, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roy Stephenson of Malone, N.Y. She attended Franklin Academy in Malone, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1935. Eli…
