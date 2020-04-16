P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 16, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Plattsburgh State's Nate Bilow (5) drives in for a layup against Paul Smith's Tony Dagner during a men's basketball game Feb. 7, 2003, at Memorial Hall. The Cardinals won the game 96-85.
SWANZEY [mdash] Francine Ashley (Walker) LaFave, 80, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene, N.H. She was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., daughter of Greer and Veronica (Bates) Walker. She was the wife of Kenneth A. LaFave. They were married on Nov. 25, 1…
, 73, passed away, April 12, 2020. A public Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, with entombment at St. Peter's Columbarium at a later date. Arrangements will be announced by the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
