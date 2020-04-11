P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 11, 2020

Timothy Hartnett, 61, of Plattsburgh, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 09, 2020. A celebration of life will be at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
89, of Plattsburgh, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Meadowbrook Healthcare . He was born in Sciota on July 16, 1930. Services will be at a later date . Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
96, passed away in Vero Beach, Fla., on April 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at Holy Name Church, Au Sable Forks. Services were entrusted to Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
