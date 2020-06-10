Plattsburgh Rotary International Fishing Classic successful

PLATTSBURGH — The pandemic surrounding coronavirus did not dampen the enthusiasm for this year’s 34th annual Plattsburgh Rotary International Fishing Classic.
In fact, Tournament Co-Chair Peter Cadieux said the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh was very pleased with this year’s fishing classic on Lake Champlain.
“Despite all of the obstacles and issues with coronavirus and having to abide by state guidelines (New York and Vermont) on both sides of the lake, we are really, really encouraged and very happy with the attendance.”
Cadieux said anglers were out fishing the Lake Champlain waters from midnight Friday morning until noon Sunday, and everyone seemed happy even if they were forced to wear face masks at weigh stations as part of stricter health safety precautions implemented to safeguard everyone involved.
Eleven-year-old Forrer Watson of South Hero, VT, held on to first place in the Salmon division after weighing in a 9lb., 11.5oz fish at Apple Island Friday afternoon. He was also a member of the Watson’s Wake team that took second place in the team competition.
Walter Bador of Worcester, VT, held the lead in the Lake Trout division with his 13lb., 7.5oz. fish weighed in Friday morning at Perkins Pier.
It looked like the Walleye division would also go to angler with a Friday morning catch. However, Chad Brown of Fairfax, VT, changed that Sunday morning with a 9lb., 7.5oz. walleye, weighed in at Perkins Pier.
In the team competition, Salmon Chasers (Jason Reyell and Fred Reyell of West Chazy; Scott Fortin and Timmy Gardner of Mooers), outpaced second place Watson’s Wake and third place Lambert Marine.
With so many other events being cancelled due to COVID-19, the Rotary club was concerned the fishing classic would also become a casualty.
“We want to thank all the folks in various governmental positions on both sides of the lake for cooperating with us so we could put on this annual event,” Cadieux said.
He especially thanked the anglers for persevering even as the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh had to implement rule changes due to the pandemic.
This year, 353 anglers fished compared to 384 participants in 2019.
The total payout for the Rotary Club’s tournament was $11,287.50. First place in the individual competition netted each division winner $1,412.50 while first place in the team competition earned $1,875.00.
The Rotary Club distributes proceeds from the fishing tournament among many of the club’s initiatives and other civic organizations. Half of the annual tournament revenue and 25 percent of the team category revenue are returned to the community through academic scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and CVPH Medical Center Radiology School; monies to assist the Beartown Ski Area, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plattsburgh Little League, YMCA, Literacy Volunteers, North Country Mission of Hope and other worthy causes.
The 35th Annual Plattsburgh Rotary International Fishing Classic will be held on Lake Champlain June 4 – 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.