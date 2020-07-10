Maui North feeling effects of nationwide bike shortage

PLATTSBURGH — A nationwide bike shortage has the new owners of Maui North dealing with an unusual problem for a business to have: not enough supply to meet the bicycle demand.
Bike sales across the nation increased by 75 percent in the month of April, bringing in roughly $1 billion of retail sales nationwide that month, according to a recent report from the NPD Group, Inc., an American market research company ranked as the eighth-largest market research company in the world.
Paul and Corinna Maggy closed on the purchase of the Maui North store on May 8, and while business through the COVID-19 pandemic has been strong since then, the couple is running into the same problem that store owners are facing across the country.
“I’ve never seen anything like this where you just can’t get bikes,” Paul said. “We normally have two or three vendors that we order parts from; now we’re looking at about 40 warehouses across the country, and we scroll through and there’s nothing.”
TOUGH SITUATION
They have owned many outdoor recreation stores in the past, they said, with Paul starting with a store in Lake Tahoe in the late '90s, and previously owned Mountain Riders at 30 City Hall Place in Plattsburgh before moving down to Florida a few years ago.
The pair had already begun the process of purchasing the business last December, Corinna said, and were already short on existing product when they took over the business in May.
Had they expected the boom of interest in outdoor sports that was brought on by the pandemic coming, they would have ordered more stock early on when there was still inventory, they said.
But now, with the stasis many industries are stuck in, that’s often not possible.
“I got in touch with our Oakley representative, but he can’t even do anything with our application because nobody is working,” Corinna said.
NEW SHIPMENTS
Yearly models of bikes function similarly to cars, the couple said, and the 2021 models are set to ship out to stores from the end of July into August.
“From what we’re seeing, the vendors had already allocated them to all the shops,” Paul said. “Hopefully we’ll get those, and people will get bikes by the end of the summer.”
Until then, though, the owners encourage people to dig around their garage for an older cycle of their own.
“If they have bikes on hand, that they can just fix up, that will probably be their best bet until things change,” Corinna said.
STORE SERVICES
And if you can’t fix it on your own, Maui North also has a service department that has been “three mechanics deep, running as fast as we can go,” Paul said.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
But the parts shortage might also affect what repairs can be made, so the owners are hoping that the public will remain patient as they attempt to get more parts on hand.
“Everyone just needs to be patient with everybody because it’s out of our hands,” Corinna said. “We’re doing our best to try and make everybody happy.”
