SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Watershed Alliance (AWA), in cooperation with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), has decided to cancel the Adirondack Canoe Classic, scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13.
Historically, the event attracts about 1,500 paddlers and supporters to the 90-mile paddling event, following the water route from Old Forge to Blue Mountain Lake on day one, Long Lake to “The Crusher” fishing access site on Routes 3/30 east of Tupper Lake on day two and Fish Creek Campground through the Saranac Lakes Chain to Lake Flower on day three.
The decision is based on the uncertainty of the direction of the pandemic and its potential effects on the small town populations of the Adirondacks. A significant amount of planning, preparation, promotion and permitting goes on in the months leading up to participants lining up on the start line for the 90 miler.
“We rely on numerous volunteers, organizations, municipalities and local businesses to pull off the three-day paddling extravaganza, and we can’t ask them to prepare for an event we are not certain will be allowed to take place,” said AWA events coordinator Brian McDonnell.
The AWA and NFCT will monitor the guidance surrounding the reopening of the North Country from the pandemic. Should conditions and state and local government permit, organizers may be able to offer one or two days of canoe and kayak racing on the Northern Forest Canoe Trail on the traditional date in September.
Any decisions to move forward will be made by Aug. 1. Follow the AWA and NFCT websites or Facebook pages for updates.
“We know people are anxious to be on the water and connect as a community, and we hope we can host an opportunity to support this. In the meantime, we encourage you to get out and paddle as social distancing is easy while people are in canoes, kayaks and guide boats,” NFCT executive director Karrie Thomas said.
On behalf of the volunteers, organizations, municipalities, local businesses and generous sponsors, organizers thank everyone for their interest in the North Country and the Adirondack Canoe Classic.
For more information regarding the 2020 90-miler or the potential for an alternative event, contact Brian McDonnell, AWA Events coordinator at 518-891-2744 or go to the AWA website at adirondack90miler.com
Plans remain in place to transition the AWA and all of its events to the Northern Forest Canoe Trail in 2021. For more information, contact NFCT executive director Karrie Thomas at karrie@northernforestcanoetrail.org or see northernforestcanoetrail.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.