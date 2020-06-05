34th annual Rotary International Fishing Classic set to go, with precautions

PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 has already led to the cancellation of hundreds of local events, but it won’t stop the 34th annual Rotary International Fishing Classic this weekend.
The fishing tournament, set for today, Saturday and Sunday, will have at least 300 competitors, classic Co-Chair Peter Cadieux said, compared to last year’s 385. Exact registration numbers were not available at press time.
While the show will go on, Rotary had conversations with governmental entities on both sides of Lake Champlain to adjust just how the tournament would be held.
“We’ve had good cooperation with all the government offices,” Cadieux said. “They’ve been reasonable with us, and we appreciate the cooperation.”
The tournament’s usual awards ceremony will not be held this year, with the winners of the tournament being announced on Facebook Live through the group’s page @plattsburghrotary.
Added precautions will include:
Vermont anglers must do weigh-ins in Vermont; New York anglers will weigh their fish on the New York side.
No more than two Rotarians and two anglers will be at a weigh station at one time, and there will be no direct contact.
Masks must be worn at weigh stations or fish will not be counted.
Paperwork that changed hands in the past has been eliminated.
Port Henry, N.Y. weigh station will not be open due to N.Y.S. D.E.C. regulations.
Volunteers will also be cleaning the weigh stations between anglers, Cadieux said, who said he has heard from many tournament regulars.
“They have been very appreciative of the fact that we are making this effort to still put this event on,” Cadieux said. “They’re excited to get back out on the lake.”
Half of the tournament revenue and 25 percent of the team category revenue is returned to the community through worthy causes.
Causes in the past have included academic scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and CVPH Medical Center Radiology School, organizations such as the Beartown Ski Area, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plattsburgh Little League, YMCA, Literacy Volunteers, North Country Mission of Hope, and others.
“There are well over 50 Rotarians volunteering, and we thank them,” Cadieux said. “We thank all the anglers that are coming from both sides of the lake to be part of this.”
