BOYS

OVERALL RESULTS

Northeastern Clinton 54, AuSable Valley 51

Beekmantown 109, Northeastern Clinton 7

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

3200 relay- 1, BCS, 9:37.

100/110 hurdles- 1, BCS, Jock, 15.9.

100 dash- 1, BCS, Reams, 11.7.

1500/1600 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 4:54.

400 relay- 1, BCS (Frennier, Reams, Vanalpen, Rock), 47.1.

400 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, 54.4.

400 hurdles- 1, BCS, Toch, 1:04.

800 run- 1, NCCS, Biliter, 2:30.

200 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, 24.4.

3000/3200 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 10:31.

High jump- 1, BCS, Horrby, 5’4’’.

Long jump- 1, BCS, Owen, 18’’1’.

Triple jump- 1, AVCS, Hulvey, 32’6’’.

Shot put- 1, BCS, Giddings, 40’1.5’’.

Discus- 1, BCS, Martin, 110’11’’.

Multiple Event Winners- Slick (BCS), Ducatte (BCS).

