BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Northeastern Clinton 54, AuSable Valley 51
Beekmantown 109, Northeastern Clinton 7
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, BCS, 9:37.
100/110 hurdles- 1, BCS, Jock, 15.9.
100 dash- 1, BCS, Reams, 11.7.
1500/1600 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 4:54.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Frennier, Reams, Vanalpen, Rock), 47.1.
400 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, 54.4.
400 hurdles- 1, BCS, Toch, 1:04.
800 run- 1, NCCS, Biliter, 2:30.
200 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, 24.4.
3000/3200 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 10:31.
High jump- 1, BCS, Horrby, 5’4’’.
Long jump- 1, BCS, Owen, 18’’1’.
Triple jump- 1, AVCS, Hulvey, 32’6’’.
Shot put- 1, BCS, Giddings, 40’1.5’’.
Discus- 1, BCS, Martin, 110’11’’.
Multiple Event Winners- Slick (BCS), Ducatte (BCS).
