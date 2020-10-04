OT goal sends Willsboro past Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — There’s nothing like a little overtime drama to start out the season.
It’s obviously more enjoyable when you come out on the winning end like Willsboro did Saturday.
Stephen Leibeck’s goal at the 4:07 mark of overtime lifted the Warriors (1-0) to a 2-1 victory over Lake Placid (0-1) in boys Northern Soccer League action.
“It was a great, exciting game to kickoff the 2020 season,” Willsboro coach Andrew Lee said.
Robby Drollette, who scored the first goal of the game, picked up the assist on Leibeck’s golden goal.
He sent a free kick into the Blue Bombers’ goal area that Leibeck was able to gain control of and proceed to bury in the back of the net.
Drollette’s first goal came with four seconds left in the first half.
Lake Placid netted an equalizer off the foot of Matthew Brandes with 19:30 remaining in regulation.
Regan Arnold turned away five shots to anchor the Warriors in goal.
—
Willsboro 2, Lake Placid 1 (OT)
Willsboro 1 0 1 — 2
Lake Placid 0 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, WICS, Drollette, 39:56.
Second half- 2, LP, Brandes, 20:30.
Overtime- 3, WICS, Leibeck (Drollette), 4:07.
Shots- Arnold, WICS, 5. Armstrong (1), Kahkonen (2), LP, 3.
