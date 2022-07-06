LAKE PLACID — Chris Taylor was the overtime hero in a 4-3 win for the Orchards over Lake Placid.
Sabou Tidjani opened the scoring for Orchards, but Lake Placid tied it before the half.
The Orchards went ahead on a 25-yard free kick from Taylor that went into upper corner of the net.
Hans Schumacher scored two goals to tie the game for Lake Placid at 3-3 before heading to overtime where Taylor ended it.
NUTS 4
GENERALS 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Nuts broke the game open when Ibbs Ahmed scored to make the score 1-0.
Justin Collins, Riley Hanson and Henry Wiley also scored for Nuts as they cruised to a 4-0 victory and improved their record to 3-2.
Dawson Pellerin picked up the shutout win in net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.