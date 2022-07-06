LAKE PLACID — Chris Taylor was the overtime hero in a 4-3 win for the Orchards over Lake Placid.

Sabou Tidjani opened the scoring for Orchards, but Lake Placid tied it before the half.

The Orchards went ahead on a 25-yard free kick from Taylor that went into upper corner of the net.

Hans Schumacher scored two goals to tie the game for Lake Placid at 3-3 before heading to overtime where Taylor ended it.

NUTS 4

GENERALS 0

PLATTSBURGH — The Nuts broke the game open when Ibbs Ahmed scored to make the score 1-0.

Justin Collins, Riley Hanson and Henry Wiley also scored for Nuts as they cruised to a 4-0 victory and improved their record to 3-2.

Dawson Pellerin picked up the shutout win in net.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you