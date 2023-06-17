PLATTSBURGH — In a game featuring the teams from last year’s title game, expectations were high for an intense matchup.
The game did not disappoint.
Chazy got revenge on losing last year’s championship by defeating 4th Ward, 2-1
Riley Hanson continued his hot start, scoring his third goal in two games. His goal would put the Orchards up 1-0 early in the second half.
Isaac Merril would get his first league goal minutes later to give the insurance goal Chazy needed.
It would prove to be true as 4th Ward’s Austin Tetreault scored on an excellent diving header to trim the lead to 2-1.
After the goal, Chazy’s Omari Marshall would lock it down in net with over 10 saves in the game. It was an impressive showing for Marshall in his first league start.
Lake Placid 1
Nuts 0
LAKE PLACID — It was a show to watch the goalies do their work as both Michael Mezzetti and Dawson Pellerine would secure a 0-0 draw, sending the game to overtime.
Nothing would change until the second overtime when Matt Hudson would net the winner, giving Lake Placid its first win of the season.
Lake Placid now stands at 1-3. Nuts fall to 1-2.
Giroux’s 5
The Generals 1
CHAZY — Giroux’s roared out to a first half lead, 3-0, thanks to the goals by Matt Maggy, Delano Edwards and Brandon Laurin, respectively.
They would add on in the second half, to push the lead to five.
Edwards would get his second goal of the game with Rashad Blake getting the final goal.
Romell Lewis was a technician on the pitch with two assists in the high scoring affair.
Bruce Juneau picked up his third win in net for Giroux’s as the team improved to 3-0.
MONDAY
Giroux’s 2
Lake Placid 0
Lake Placid — Bruce Juneau kept Lake Placid silent as Giroux’s would score early, and win, 2-0.
Alphonso Gooden and Ronnell Lewin tallied goals in the first half to set the tone early.
Gooden wouldn’t just beat the keeper with his foot, but he also set up Lewin to garner an assist.
Delano Edwards also had an assist in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.