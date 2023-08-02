One team has been there, the other has not.
When Chazy Orchards and Brennan Buick GMC meet Friday, history could be made.
The game is set for 7:45 p.m., at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
This will be the Orchards fifth straight year playing for the North County Soccer League title. They hope to right wrongs this year as they lost last year to 4th Ward. In those five years, Chazy stands with a 2-2 record.
On the other side of the pitch is Brennan Buick GMC. In their first year as a franchise, they made the championship game. An already successful season could be finished on a memorable note.
In a previous meeting, the Orchards won a close game 2-1 in overtime.
It seems fitting that the best players will meet in the contest. The league’s Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals, went to Ryley Hanson who plays for Chazy.
He’ll try his best to get past Brennan’s goalkeeper Gabe Huchro, who won the league’s Golden Glove.
With the tale of the tape laid out, it is worth noting how both teams got there. Both teams defeated tough opponents Monday in the semifinals.
Chazy Orchards 4
Lake Placid 3 (OT)
Chazy had to play catch up the entire game, as they trailed multiple times in the match.
Jack Ferris and Tristan Laundree netted goals in the first half only to see the game tied, 2-2.
Lake Placid would go up 3-2, with 15 minutes remaining in the game.
With time trickling down, Reid LaValley buried the ball in the net thanks to a steady individual effort.
In overtime, Laundree got his second goal of the game when he sent the ball from 25 yards out, into the corner of the net. Laundree’s effort punched the ticket for the championship.
Brett Giroux picked up the win in net.
Brennan Buick GMC 4
Giroux’s 3
Brennan’s pulled off the upset of the second seed Giroux’s, and it was thanks to Stephen Leibeck.
Leibeck would net a hat track, the final coming from a free kick that ended up nestled in the net.
Justin Laporte would get Brennan’s fourth goal, and also tallied an assist.
It was all smiles as Brennan’s pushed their way into the championship game. They will look to put an exclamation on the season, Friday.
