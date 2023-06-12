CHAZY — It would be in the final moments for the Chazy Orchards to fend off Lake Placid, 2-1 in North Country Soccer League action, June 7.
The score would remain 0-0 going into the second half before Riley Hanson broke it open.
Off a free kick from Heath Lucas early in the frame, Richards would beat the keeper to give the Orchards the lead.
Lake Placid would knot things up late in the second on a free kick of their own.
Approaching the final minutes of the game, Brett Giroux sent the ball into the box and found the foot of Hanson.
Hanson would beat the keeper again and finalize the score, giving Chazy the win to remain undefeated.
Josh Rabideau picked up the win in goal for the Orchards with five saves.
4TH WARD 2
BRENNAN BUICK GMC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The reigning champs continue to show they’re a formidable and strong team this season.
Kyle Erickson got 4th Ward on the board with a beautiful kick that beat the keeper.
Josh Barrier would add the second goal, giving his team the insurance goal they needed.
Matt Leclaire was a stalwart in net in securing the shutout for 4th Ward. Gabe Huchro played solid, but took the loss in net for Brennan’s.
Tomorrow is a big game for the Northern Soccer League. Chazy Orchards and 4th Ward meet in Plattsburgh in a battle of the unbeatens, in a rematch of last year’s title game. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
