Super Bowl 57 has officially come and gone. In what was an instant classic, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles with a last second field goal that gave Patrick Mahomes his second Super Bowl title and cemented him as one of the all-time greats.
But while one of the most exciting weekends in all of the sporting world has come to a close, it’s in reality just the first domino to fall in a long line of thrilling, upcoming sporting events.
The sports calendar is a seemingly never-ending cycle that, as fans, we almost have accustomed to our bodies and schedules to. Starting at the top of the calendar, January 1, the year usually begins with the college football playoffs and bowl games.
While this year’s CFB playoff delivered two games that each went down to the wire and even featured some jaw dropping finishes, such as Georgia defeating Ohio State on a game-winning field goal that went through the uprights as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s day, the championship game itself was somewhat uneventful. The championship matchup saw Georgia dismantle Texas Christian University, by a score of 65-7, and by halftime everyone seemed ready for the next big event on the sports calendar.
Following the CFB playoff came the real deal: the NFL playoffs leading to Super Bowl 57. Every year after the Super Bowl ends there seems to be a slight lull in the sporting world, as the adrenaline from the past month of playoff football begins to wear off. But no fret, there's so much more on the way.
On a local level, high school sectional and state tournaments are fast approaching, and chances to become section, class or event state champions are on the horizon.
On a national level, this weekend the NBA will hold its annual All Star game festivities, in Salt Lake City, Utah. While in years past, the All Star game itself was really just a chance to see who could play the least defense or throw down the best in-game dunk, the game has done a bit of a 360 with its new format providing competitive action from the league’s best. And of course, who could forget the dunk and three-point contests?
After the sporting world stops salivating over all the glitz and glamor of the All Star game, the calendar shifts to the college basketball world. It’s no secret that college basketball dominates sports in March, and for good reason.
Like spring showers bring May flowers, March brings madness. Upsets, Cinderella teams, buzzer beaters and even an impassioned nun or two (looking at you, Sister Jean) become the lifeblood of the sporting world for a span of several March weekends. But just as quick as it comes, it goes and the calendar flips again.
After the craziness of both the women’s and men’s tournaments resides, it’ll be time for the sporting world to look back to the pros as Major League Baseball will be ready to open their season. Early season baseball is where fans and players from across the league get an instant feel for their team and how the season could potentially play out. But let’s be honest, doesn’t baseball really start after the all-star break?
As the baseball season winds on, the NBA finals will be played in June which will divert the attention of the sporting world back to the hardwood for a period, before all eyes shift back to the diamond. But by that point, the calendar will have turned to summer time, where sports take a backseat to vacations, summer jobs and other adventures.
Even though I’m sure I missed an event or game or two in the sporting world’s calendar, that only goes to show even more what we have ahead of us. So while the football season may have come to a close, we’re just getting started and the best is still ahead of us.
