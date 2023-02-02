Let the media circus begin.
We’re in the middle of hearing everything and learning everything about the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Some information will be essential, like Patrick Mahomes’ ankle or Jalen Hurts’ shoulder, and some will be miniscule such as a player’s favorite food. Think I’m joking? Wait for the Media Day, when players sit down with a multitude of microphones and cameras in their face.
Sure, some football questions will be asked. But, more often than not, the players will be asked, and answer, ridiculous questions.
The coverage will be so thorough that the casual fan could become a hardcore fan, for either team, before the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, Feb 12, at 6:30 p.m.
The game itself used to be nothing more than two teams facing off to be crowned champion.
Now? It’s two weeks filled with information gathering, sprinkled in with the Hall of Fame announcements and Pro Bowl event.
It’s less of a game, and more of a multi-million dollar marquee event.
There’s one driving factor that has caused this: money. and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.
We’d even heard talk of the conference championship games being played at neutral sites. Thanks in no small part to the rapid ticket purchasing for the potential Bills/Chiefs AFC Championship game in Atlanta.
But that’s beside the point. The fact of the matter is how intense coverage gets, and how it ramps up as we get closer and closer to the game.
The week of the Super Bowl? It starts with “Super Bowl Opening Night” where players for the Chiefs and Eagles are front and center. This is the aforementioned media day, where anything goes.
If you can sit through the questions, it can be highly entertaining or annoying. Trust me when I say this, you can skip it. ESPN, NFL Network or FOX Sports will have highlights of it later.
The week also reintroduces “media row”, where news and sports outlets are placed together to talk specifically about the game. Maybe a player appears to talk about a sponsor, or there’s discussion about who’s the best brother: Travis Kelce of the Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Eagles.
It begs the question: How much is too much? Is it oversaturation at this point, or have we even hit the breaking point?
There were arguments when the NFL expanded the season to 18 weeks, but who would want to argue against the biggest game of the season (and the weeks prior)?
Getting through the muck and chaos of the weeks prior is the hard part. As the magnifying glass narrows further down on Phoenix, more and more people start to pay attention.
Why? Because it’s time for the big game. It’s time to pick sides, pick snacks and time bathroom breaks. I mean who wants to miss the commercials? Some say they’re better than the game itself.
The big day of Feb. 12 can’t get here fast enough, but it may be worth avoiding the multitudes of coverage as it ramps up to not be oversaturated by the information coming in.
We just want to watch the game, right?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.