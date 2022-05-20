Section VII hosted two tennis sectional events, Friday, with the girls competing in Beekmantown and the boys in Plattsburgh.
The first and second round of the tournament were played, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals due to be played next week. The quarter and semifinals will be played Monday at 3:30 p.m. and the finals will be Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m., both in Beekmantown.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN — The tournament started at the Eagles’ tennis courts at 9 o’clock, Friday morning, and many first round matchups saw exciting competition.
SINGLES
Sydney Myers (Saranac), Luci Brown (Beekmantown), Hailey Williams (Beekmantown), Rebecah Courson (Plattsburgh), Tessa Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh), Jacklin Mitchell (Peru), Stephanie Davis (Peru) and Maggie Sample (NCCS) all received first round byes.
In the first round matchups, Bailey Hewson (Plattsburgh) took down Jenna Pennington (NCCS), Remi Beauharnois (Peru) knocked off Ava Perry (Plattsburgh), Reese Lafave (NAC) won over Taya Wood (Saranac) and Ella Repas (Beekmantown) defeated Emily Griffin (NAC).
Also in the first round, Dalila Purisic (NCCS) triumphed over Danielle Borner (Saranac), Lison Becam (Seton Catholic) knocked off Maddison Mero (Peru), Raychell Jerdo (AuSable Valley) defeated Ebony Ruffin (Seton Catholic) and Charlotte Hughes (Seton Catholic) recorded a win over Mackenzie Begore (NAC).
In the second round, Myers matched up with Hewson and defeated her soundly, 6-1, 6-0. Courson then knocked off Beauharnois, 6-4, 6-4 while Bonnabesse took down Lafave, 6-0, 6-1 and Mitchell narrowly won over Repas, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Brown also won, defeating Purisic, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 and Williams won over Becam, 6-0, 6-0, meaning the two Eagles will meet in a quarterfinal matchup. Davis then knocked off Jerdo, 6-4, 6-0 and Sample took her match against Hughes, 6-2, 6-3.
The singles quarterfinals matchups are set as follows:
Myers (Saranac) vs. Courson (Plattsburgh), Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh) vs. Mitchell (Peru), Brown (Beekmantown) vs. Williams (Beekmantown), Davis (Peru) vs. Sample (NCCS).
DOUBLES
On the doubles sides of things, several pairs started the day off with a quick rest, including Dillon Bronson/Sophie Miller (Beekmantown), Lia Parker/Raegan Mulverhill (Saranac), Julia Crawford/Grace Erickson (Lake Placid), Jenni Davis/Elise Beauharnois (Peru), Olivia Gottschall/Olivia Nowosielski (Plattsburgh), Elsie Fitzsimmons/Melanie Megliorie (Lake Placid), Callie Racine/Laci Roberts (NCCS), and April Secore/Olivia Hagadorn (Beekmantown).
In the first round matchups, Calleigh Breyette/Madyson Tripp (Saranac) won over Bailey Smith/Madison Tyler (Lake Placid), Vera Saliba/Guiseppina Gallicchio (Plattsburgh) took down Serena Brandt/Alyssa Matteau (AuSable Valley), Peyton Hooker/Julia Conroy defeated Allie Barber/Chelsey Guay (NAC), and Sydney Lemieux/Brynne Hite (NCCS) knocked off Lilly Von Bargen/Ella Manion (Seton Catholic).
Jo-Ann Mead/Kenna Magoon (NAC) continued in the first round with a win over Rozzlyn Beane/Raegan Schier (AuSable Valley), Robin Lesinski/Sawyer Fleming (Beekmantown) got the best of Juliette Metcalf/Chloe Lawliss (Seton Catholic), Rhianna Gilligan/Carly Hagadorn (Beekmantown) defeated Abigail MacDougal/Brielle Laundree (AuSable Valley) and Morgan Eagleson/Kaeda Watanabe (Peru) took down Lillianna Cross/Olivia Miller (Beekmantown).
In the second round, Bronson/Miller won over Breyette/Tripp, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 as Saliba/Gallicchio knocked down Crawford/Erickson, 6-4, 6-4. The Parker/Mulverhill duo won over Hooker/Conroy to advance, winning 6-0, 6-1, while Davis/Beauharnois took down Hite/Lemieux, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Gottschall/Nowosielski won over Mead/Magoon, Fitzsimmons/Megliore defeated Lesinski/Fleming, Gilligan/Hagadorn got the win over Racine/Roberts, and Secore/Hagadorn knocked off Eagleson/Watanabe.
The doubles quarterfinals matchups are as follows:
Bronson/Miller (Beekmantown) vs. Saliba/Gallicchio (Plattsburgh), Parker/Mulverhill (Saranac) vs. Davis/Beauharnois (Peru), Gottschall/Nowosielski (Plattsburgh) vs. Fitzsimmons/Megliorie (Lake Placid) and Gilligan/C. Hagadorn (Beekmantown) vs. Secore/O. Hagadorn (Beekmantown), another double-Eagle matchup.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH — Meanwhile, at the Hornets’ home, the boys got right into action, playing through their quarterfinal matchups, with the semifinals now set for Monday at 3:30 p.m.
SINGLES
Sebastien Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh), Reid LaValley (NCCS), and Sonja Toishi (Lake Placid) were the only three competitors awarded a first round bye.
In the first round, Collin Farrington (Seton Catholic) defeated Ethan Wilson (Peru), Tristan Craig (NAC) took out Asher Girard (Saranac), Haven Dragoon (NCCS) won over Momin Khan (Plattsburgh), Owen Keal (Lake Placid) triumphed over Isaac Nizel (Seton Catholic), Simon Meyer (Plattsburgh) took out David Rock (AuSable Valley), and Seth King (NAC) knocked out Jack Thebert (Beekmantown).
Also in the first round, Jacob Mageria (Beekmantown) won over Isaac Mitchell (Peru), Harold Carter (NAC) beat Christian Gratto (Schroon Lake), Hayden Chester (NCCS) defeated Josh Gaboriault (Saranac), Lucas Deuso (NCCS) took out Guay (NAC), Sunny DeBella (Beekmantown) got a win over Dale Lavarnway (Saranac), Nate Sarnow (Beekmantown) got the best of Parker Scanio (Lake Placid), and Ben Lambert (Plattsburgh) topped Guay (NAC).
In the second round, Bonnabesse took out Farrington, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, giving him a meet in the quarterfinals with Dragoon, who took out Craig, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Lavalley won over Keal, 6-0, 6-0, matching him up with Meyer, who took down King, 6-4, 6-3.
Toishi beat Mageria, 6-0, 6-0, which set a match with Chester, who won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Carter. Dueso then won over DeBella, 6-1, 6-2, having him meet Lambert in the quarterfinals after he took down Sarnow, 6-4, 6-2.
In the quarterfinal round, Bonnabesse defeated Dragoon, 6-0, 6-0, LaValley beat Meyer, 6-2, 6-1, Toishi knocked out Chester, 6-0, 6-0 and Dueso triumphed over Lambert, 6-4, 6-2.
The semifinals are set, with Bonnabesse (Plattsburgh) and LaValley (NCCS) facing off as well as Toishi (Lake Placid) and Dueso (NCCS).
DOUBLES
In team play, Nick and Andrew Bula (Plattsburgh), Eclipse Conroy/Bode Curilla (Beekmantown), Hunter Provost/Landen Smith (Saranac), Owen Roberts/Darren Dubois (NCCS), Hunter Trombley/Parker Manor (NAC), Nash and Harrison Carliston (Lake Placid), Gavin Mero/Elijah Lederman (Peru), Tristan Spotts/Kenneth Lawless (Lake Placid), Sebastien Schaefer/Nate St. Louis (Peru) and Hunter Devins/Collin Clancy (Saranac) all had first round byes.
In the first round, Jack Hayes/Zach Johnson (Peru) won over Liam Kotsogiannis/Jaedon Spear (Saranac), Tristan Laundree/Tucker MacDougal (AuSable Valley) took out Joel Avos/Jacques Gervich (Plattsburgh), Marcus Bedard/Blake Chevalier (NCCS) won over Preston Rein/Aidan Croghan (AuSable Valley).
Tristin Lagree/Kingston Tucker (NAC) defeated Eben Dorr/Alic Rock (AuSable Valley) while John Cantwell/Bransen Fitzwater (Plattsburgh) won over Colden Damour/Colin Francis (Lake Placid).
In the second round, Provost/Smith won 6-1, 6-1 over Lagree/Tucker while Spotts/Lawless took out Schaefer/St. Louis, 6-3, 6-2. Roberts/DuBois got a win over Cantwell/Fitzwater, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. The Bula brothers won over Hayes/Johnson, 6-1, 6-0 as the Carlisto brothers triumphed past Trombley/Manor. Curilla Conroy took out MacDougal/Laundree, 6-1, 6-0, while Mero/Lederman pushed past Bedard/Chevalier, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
The doubles quarterfinal matchups are set as follows, to be played Monday at 3:30 p.m in Plattsburgh.
The Bula brothers (Plattsburgh) will meet the Carlisto brothers (Lake Placid), while Curilla/Conroy (Beekmantown) take on Mero/Lederman (Peru) and Provost/Smith (Saranac) will face off against Spotts/Lawless (Lake Placid). The Roberts/Dubois duo has yet to be given an opponent, as the winner of the Devins/Clancy (Saranac) and Curilla/Brown match will meet them in the quarterfinals.
Editor’s Note: No first initial was provided for Northern Adirondack’s competitors with the last name Guay.
