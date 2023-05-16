PLATTSBURGH — When I graduated Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High school in 2019, I received, as most graduates I think do, a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.” Well, I think the good doctor had it all wrong. The book should’ve been titled “Oh, the places you’ve been.”
Today will officially be my last day as one of the sports editors for the Press-Republican. When I started this journey back in August, I was just entering my senior year of college and didn’t know what to expect when trying to balance a full-time job with also trying to soak up every last moment of my college career.
Ever since I left high school I knew sports journalism was my calling. While I loved playing the sports themselves, I realized pretty quickly I wasn’t athletic enough to make a career out of it but that still didn’t deter me from wanting to still be a part of that environment. So, when this position was first offered to me this past summer, I knew it was a no-brainer.
When I first started, I had no idea the world I was stepping into. It was intimidating to be one of the two ‘new guys’ that the North Country community now relied on for their sporting news and coverage. Daunting isn’t even the right word to describe the feeling.
However, being thrown right into the fire I felt only benefited me. I was immediately engrossed in North Country Sports and all of its little kinks, quirks and exciting moments.
Not to mention, I had the help of my other editor, Erik Rhyne, who had arrived here just before I did, to help me with the transition period. Over the course of the year I got close to Rhyne and am happy to now call him a friend, along with many of the other coaches, administrators and even some players.
Above all, I learned what this business is about- making connections with different people and learning their stories in order to tell them the right way.
It would be nearly impossible for me to recount all the memorable moments I’ve gotten to experience and be a part of over the course of this past year but, I’d like to share the ones that when even when I questioned why I did so much traveling, writing, interviewing and photographing made me sure it was all worth it.
The first was the first time I covered a Friday night football game. It was Plattsburgh versus Beekmantown and while I was unfamiliar with crosstown rivalries and the passion the North Country brought to their football, I instantly realized what these games meant to each community. Not to mention, being not too far removed from high school, seeing all the rowdy student sections reminded me of the days when that was me up there cheering on my team like nothing else mattered.
The next big moment I remember was a Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey game versus Norwich. Prior to the start of the season, I was assigned to cover the team throughout the course of the season. I had never had such an assignment before as a sports journalist and was intimidated by the challenge due to the fact of how prestigious the women’s hockey program was and the coverage it required.
I had been sorting my way though it for the most part by the time the Norwich contest arrived but had never seen a competitive game such as that. The game was a thriller, with both teams battling for goals throughout. Plattsburgh State would eventually send the contest to overtime off a hail mary attempt from center ice, before Julia Masotta, who transferred to Plattsburgh State just this year from Norwich, got revenge on her former team in the extra period.
The crowd erupted and I was left with goosebumps. I realized how exciting this sport truly was and how what I was doing didn’t even feel like work.
The last memory from my time here I want to touch on was when I went to the FISU World University Games this past winter. Never had I even sniffed coverage of an event of this international stature but by this point I was accepting of the challenge. Boy, did it deliver.
Going to each event, walking through Lake Placid and talking to people on the street left me with a sense of what sports do, and this job provided me an outlet to share it with the world.
These are just a few of the countless interactions and experiences I’ve had and gotten to share with the community and it’s been my honor to do so. While I’m sure I’ll still have more in the future in this line of work, they, sadly, will be in a different area.
Upon my graduation from Plattsburgh State this weekend, I will be moving back to my home of Ballston Lake and will be starting my new job at the Saratogian and Troy Record. While it won’t be here, I’ll still get the joy and honor of covering and sharing sports stories with the community.
I’ve gotten to tell stories here and I will continue to tell them there to the best of my ability because that’s what I believe makes this profession so special.
While this may be goodbye, it's only goodbye for now as I’m sure I’ll be seeing my Section VII friends at plenty of NYSPHSAA events in the future. So, if you see the long-haired reporter likely wearing some kind of baseball cap, don’t be a stranger and say hi; I’ll always like talking sports.
But until then, so long for now.
