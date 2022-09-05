PLATTSBURGH — The start of a season always brings hope and excitement for the start of a new campaign. For the Hornets they received a strong punch to the gut in the wake of a 38-15 loss, at the hands of the Blue Devils, Saturday.
“We knew we were playing one of the better teams in the northern part of New York State,” Plattsburgh head coach Michael Bordeau said. “Ogdensburg is a great football team. They’re a physical and experienced team. They have the potential to have a really good season.”
The Blue Devils controlled the ground on both sides of the ball. Of the team’s 401 yards of offense, 333 came through the running game. Ogdensburg’s Justice McIntyre outran Plattsburgh to a tune of 137 yards and 1 touchdown. The Hornets only totaled 103 yards running between the tackles.
They faced an uphill battle for most of the game. Senior Trenton Griffiths fought tooth and nail for 65 yards on 14 carries. No other Plattsburgh player crossed 30 yards rushing.
“We have to improve physical play on both sides of the ball,” Bordeau said. “Our aiming point, and pad level, is too high. We’ve got to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball upfront.”
It took a quarter of play for scoring to get started as both teams got the first game jitters out of their system. The Blue Devils completed drives of nine and seven plays to open up an 18 point lead.
Plattsburgh got on the board when senior Michael Phillips, who converted from wide receiver to quarterback this season, connected with Dominic DeAngelo for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut into the lead. The pair would connect again in the fourth quarter being a lone bright spot on a hot Saturday.
“We kept trying,” Bordeau said. “Some of the stuff worked better later in the game than it did earlier. We don’t want to get totally down because of how it went. But, we see some room for improvement and things we need to fix.”
Blue Devil Madden West completed one of his two passes in the second quarter to push Ogdensburg’s lead to 24-6 just before halftime.
The ground dominance continued into the third quarter as the Hornets were unable to stop the Blue Devils. This included a 80-yard scamper by McIntyre, stopped just before crossing the goal line.
Ogdensburg added a fourth-quarter touchdown pass by Shea Polinak to Nicholi Ramsdell. The following drive wound up to be Plattsburgh’s final
While being a rough day for Plattsburgh, there were bright spots. With his two touchdowns, Phillips threw for 196 yards on 11-20 passing. Junior Max Filosca caught 5 passes for 75 yards.
Walking off the field Hornet coaches told players to keep their heads up, saying they were proud of how hard they competed. Coaches made sure players understood the work they had ahead of them, calling Saturday a learning experience.
“It simply comes down to how quickly we can get up to speed with some of the veteran and talented teams in the league,” Bordeau said. “Obviously, we’ve got some work to do. There’s some positives to find, but for the most part we’ve got to play catch up with the rest of the league.”
—
Ogdensburg 38, Plattsburgh 15
OFA 0 24 6 8 - 38
PHS 0 8 0 7 - 15
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
OFA- McIntyre 5 run (West run), 10:51
OFA- Carson 29 run (Carson run), 7:54
PHS- DeAngelo 20 pass from Philliips (Griffiths run), 5:27
OFA- Carson 5 pass from Graveline (Graveline run), 1:22
Third Quarter
OFA- LaRock 5 run (Graveline run), 7:36
Fourth Quarter
OFA- Loffler10 run, 10:14
PHS- DeAngelo 29 pass from Phillips (Mulligan kick) 7:08
Individual Statistics
Rushing
OFA- McIntyre 10-137, TD; Graveline 6-63; Carson, 3-37 TD; Doser 10-27; Bateman 6-25; England 2-17; Loffler 2-14, TD, Worden 1-8, LaRock 1-5, TD; Polniak 1-0.
PHS- Griffiths 14-65; Phillips 3-29; Polhemus 2-5; DeAngelo 2-4; Williams 1-0.
Passing
OFA- Graveline 2-7-2-18, TD; Polniak 6-6-50
PHS- Phillips 11-20-1, 2 TD.
Receiving
OFA- Small 2-22; Carson 2-18, TD; W. Graveline 1-17; Ramsdell 2-13; West 1-8.
PHS- Filosca 5-75; DeAngelo 3-51; 2 TD; Polhemus 2-43, Griffiths 2-31; Brooks 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.