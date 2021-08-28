Offensive struggles plague North Stars against Watertown

BEEKMANTOWN — The defense was there, but the offense was not.
That’s been the recurring theme of late for the Plattsburgh North Stars (1-3).
Plattsburgh failed to put any points on the board and totaled just 52 yards of offense in a 14-0 setback to the Watertown Red & Black (3-1), Saturday, in an Empire Football League game.
“The story remains the same,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “Our defense is really good, and they are going to keep us in ballgames. On offense, we need to work harder. We need to get to practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays and really work on our offensive gameplans.”
Kalon Jeter paced the Red & Black at quarterback with 81 yards in the air against a tough Plattsburgh defense and another 71 on the ground, which included an 11-yard touchdown run.
Watertown mustered 183 yards of offense but also had a solid defensive performance, which included a pick-six in the second half.
Quite simply, the combination of the North Stars’ inability to establish long drives and the Red & Black’s quality defense was the perfect storm for a lifeless night for Plattsburgh on offense.
“Watertown played well defensively,” Aguglia said. “They threw a couple things at us that were a little bit different than what we saw the first time against them, so we had to make some adjustments and get a little out of our comfort zone.
“We did move the ball at some points tonight, but we had the ball inside the 30-yard line and were not able to do anything with it. That has to change.”
The Red & Black took the lead when Jeter scored his rushing touchdown with 1:11 left in the first quarter after the two teams both committed turnovers earlier in the opening frame.
The closest the North Stars came to finding the end zone was late in the second quarter, following an interception by Plattsburgh’s Taylor Chapple that gave his team the ball near midfield.
The North Stars reached Watertown’s 30-yard line but then turned the ball over on downs.
Plattsburgh stayed within striking distance until Dawayne Bacon intercepted a short pass from North Stars quarterback Dominick Bordeau and took it 46 yards to the house for the Red & Black’s second touchdown at the 9:03 mark of the third quarter.
“That really hurt our mental process,” Aguglia said. “I think we recovered from it, eventually, but that kind of was a gut punch when that happened.”
Watertown won the field-position battle for the rest of the second half, and Plattsburgh never got going.
The North Stars put wide receiver Tre Bucci at quarterback late in the fourth quarter to change the pace, but Bucci failed to complete any of his three passes and also threw an interception that landed in the hands of the Red & Black’s Lucky Fallis.
Bordeau completed four of his 20 passes for 29 yards, and Joel Castro-Lozano was Plattsburgh’s leading receiver with two grabs for 18 yards.
The North Stars’ Zach Raymond picked up a team-high 21 yards on 17 carries.
“It’s execution,” Aguglia said. “We just need to practice better on offense. We can’t have situations where we are not blocking for the quarterback. We just need to practice better. That’s what it comes down to.”
Big fella Keenan Randle rumbled to 71 rushing yards to lead Watertown running backs, and Dequace Jackson snagged two catches of 20 and 25 yards, respectively.
The EFL is off for the Labor Day holiday and resumes play the following weekend.
Plattsburgh has two road games remaining on the schedule and plays next in Syracuse on Sept. 11.
Even though the North Stars have lost three of their first four games, Aguglia believes the team can rally together down the stretch.
“The guys just have to stick together and keep working hard,” Aguglia said. “I see a light at the end of the tunnel. Guys just have to hang in there, and we just have to work together to where we need to be.”
—
Watertown 14, Plattsburgh 0
WAT 7 0 7 0 — 14
PLA 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
W- Jeter 11 run (Beyler kick), 1:11.
Third quarter
W- Balcom 46 interception return (Beyler kick), 9:03.
Individual statistics
Rushing
W- Randle 16-71; Jeter 9-19, TD; Finkley 6-12. Totals: 31-102.
P- Raymond 17-21; Castro-Lozano 1-4; Bordeau 6-3; Bucci 1-(-5). 25-23.
Passing
W- Jeter 6-20-1-81; Williams 0-1-0-0. Totals: 6-21-1-81.
P- Bordeau 4-20-2-29; Bucci 0-3-1-0. Totals: 4-23-3-29.
Receiving
W- Jackson 2-45; Mencia 1-16; Queior 2-15; Randle 1-5.
P- Castro-Lozano 2-18; Lawyer 1-9; Noonan 1-2.
Interceptions
W- Balcom (TD) 2; Fallis.
P- Chapple.
