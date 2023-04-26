WELLS — The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference was on full display, Tuesday, as the weather behaved, letting the kids play.
With the weather being calm, the bats came alive in all four contests. Boquet Valley topped the host Wells, 20-9. The teams combined score was the highest of the day.
Griffin Abbey Schwoebel led the way at the plate with three hits, including a triple and home run. Schwoebel finished the day with six RBIs.
Indians coach Ed Pruden said Emily Hickey had a strong performance on the bump keeping the Wells bats off balance when she was on the mound.
She wasn’t alone in the homerun department as Well’s Korrine Bly hit her first of the season.
While Boquet Valley rushed out to a 15-0 lead after the 3rd inning, the Indians clawed their way back into the contest with nine runs between the 4th and 6th innings. This was keyed on the bats of Ava Dwyer and Bly, who had three and two hits, respectively.
—
Boquet Valley 20, Wells 9
BV 456 041 0 - 20 11 4
WCS 000 144 0 - 9 9 10
Hickey, Olcott (5), Hickey (7). Wright, Orr (4). WP- Hickey. LP- Wright. HR- Schwoebel (BV), Bly (WCS). 3B- Schwoebel (BV)
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 17
CROWN POINT 2 (6)
SCHROON LAKE — Bolton/Schroon Lake was dialed in against the Panthers, as the offense was started and stayed hot, winning, 17-2.
Ila Hubert had an impressive day at the plate with three hits, including one home run and a double. Carly Smith had three hits with a double and four stolen bases.
Jadynn Egloff was a force around the field with three hits with three RBIs and two stolen bases.
All-in-all it was a good day to be a hitter for Bolton/Schroon Lake.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 17, Crown Point 2 (6)
CP 101 000 - 2 1 0
B/SL 603 017 - 17 15 0
Ross. Trowbridge. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Ross. HR- Hubert (B/SL). 2B- Hubert (B/SL), Smith (B/SL), Cutting (B/SL), Navitsky 2 (B/SL)
Johnsburg/Minerva 27
Indian Lake/Long Lake 4 (5)
NORTH CREEK — The Irish Jaguars poured on the runs and never looked back, as they scored in every inning, defeating the Orange, 27-4.
“Juniors Helena Batha, Mackenzie Mulligan and Freshman Alissa Bennett led the charge tonight with their extra-base hits,” J-M head coach Alison Gonyo said.
Bennett stole the show with a triple and home run that opened the floodgates for the Irish Jaguars. Mulligan chipped in with a double and triple with Batha adding a double.
Julia Morris helped her own cause with a multi hit game of her own.
“Pailin Hample did a great job for Indian Lake-Long Lake behind the plate,” Gonyo said. “Ravyn Sotomayor and Sophie Black had some nice defensive plays for the Orange.”
—
Johnsburg-Minerva 27, Indian Lake/Long Lake 4 (5)
IL/LL 004 00 - 4 2 5
J/M 8103 36 - 27 14 2
Puterko, Hall (3). Morris. WP- Morris. LP- Puterko. HR- Bennett (J/M). 3B- Bennett (J/M), Mulligan (J/M). 2B- Mulligan (J/M), Batha (J/M).
CHAZY 22
LAKE PLACID 5 (5)
LAKE PLACID — The Eagles bats continued their impressive work as they defeated the Blue Bombers, 22-5.
Lake Placid didn’t help themselves as they committed five errors in the contest giving Chazy extra at bats.
Kennedy Columbus, who earned the victory, pitched a complete game with two strikeouts. She helped her own cause with two hits at the plate. Kassidy Turek and Sequoia McChesney had two hits each.
Gaby Rodolakis had the lone extra base hit with a double.
—
Chazy 22, Lake Placid 5 (5)
CCRS 562 63 - 22 11 2
LP 002 30 - 5 6 5
Columbus, Levitt, Pedu (2). WP- Columbus. LP- Levitt. 2B- Rodolakis (CCRS)
