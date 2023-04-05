PERU — A five-run fourth gave the Chiefs the lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, defeating the Nighthawks, 13-8 in a non-conference matchup.
“Saranac played a good game tonight despite being their first time getting outside,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. Aislyn Liberty was a tough out tonight. She was a big offensive threat.”
Liberty had an impressive performance going 3-3, including one double, and four RBI to pace Saranac. Abby Owne went 3-4 at the plate with one double.
While runs were scored, it was also a pitcher’s duel in the circle as Peru’s Zoey Malcolm and Saranac’s Hailey Liberty pitched the entire game.
With a seven run second inning for the Nighthawks, it looked as Peru may take the game early with a 7-3 lead. The Chiefs would score their five runs, adding three more of the final two frames to secure the win.
Peru had a strong game from Lauren Prescott who had a triple and three RBIs. Zoey Snider went 3-4 with a triple with Rachel Madore going 2-4.
While the offense was in motion early, the Nighthawks shot themselves in the foot with five errors in the field.
“We unfortunately made too many key errors tonight,” Marshall said. “I was impressed with our offense, especially from Zoey Snider. We will take tonight’s game and learn from our mistakes to grow as a team.”
Saranac 13, Peru 8
SCS 212 502 1 - 13 10 1
PCS; 070 010 0 - 8 10 5
H. Liberty. Malcolm. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Malcolm. 2B- Lehman (PCS), A. Liberty (SCS), Owen (SCS), Macomber (SCS). 3B- Prescott (PCS), Snider (PCS).
Boquet Valley 19
Chazy 2
Chazy — Abbey Schwoebel threw a complete game en route to Boquet Valley cruising to a 19-2 victory over Chazy.
“It was nice to get out on the field before Spring Break,” Eagles coach Cory Thompson said. “Abbey Schwoebel pitched lights out tonight, pitching a complete game and only giving up two hits and throwing nine strikeouts.”
Chazy didn’t help themselves as they had numerous errors in the field, culminating in nine errors.
“We need to be much better in the field going forward if we want to be competitive in this league,” Thompson said. “Committing 9 errors against a quality team like Boquet Valley was too much to overcome tonight.”
The Griffins scored runs in every inning but the third, with a game high seven in the final frame.
They were led by Alessia Caputo who hit two home runs. Scarlett Behm added three hits, one being a double.
Boquet Valley 19, Chazy 2
BV 310 323 7 - 19 8 0
CCS 000 001 1 - 2 2 9
Schwoebel. Columbus, Rodolakis (5). WP- Schwoebel. LP- Columbus. 2B — Behm (BV), Denton (BV). HR — Caputo 2 (BV).
