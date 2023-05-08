FRIDAY
PERU 23
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
AUSABLE FORKS — Zach O’Connell banged out six hits, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs, to lead the way for the Nighthawks in their CVAC win.
Landen Duprey added three hits for Peru, while Donnie Mitchell and Connor Graves had two each. The Nighthawks accounted for 19 hits in the contest and scored in every inning but the fifth.
Zack Engstrom was the winning pitcher.
Konnor Facteau and Zach Mclean were the leading hitters for the Patriots with two hits apiece.
—
Peru 23, AuSable Valley 6
Peru 264 402 5 — 23 19 0
AuSable Valley 010 050 0 — 6 8 4
Engstrom, J. Mitchell (5), Duprey (6) and Moore. Facteau, Burns (5) and Garcia. WP- Engstrom. LP- Facteau. 2B- O’Connell (PCS), Mclean (AVCS). HR- O’Connell (PCS).
SATURDAY
Peru 11
Saranac 4
PERU — Peru broke open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday and defeated Saranac, 11-4, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball action.
The Nighthawks held a slim 5-4 advantage heading into the sixth before taking control.
“Saranac came to play today, jumping out to a 3-1 lead,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “We hung in there, however, and never got down on ourselves. We then made a late-game comeback.”
Prior to the game, Peru’s Zach O’Connell was recognized for 100 career hits and 100 career runs scored. O’Connell lived up to his billing in the game, going 4-for-4 with two RBI.
Jake Frechette also had a good day at the plate with a single and double for Peru, and Nolan Manchester added two singles. Donnie Mitchell picked up the pitching win.
“Donnie pitched well in going the distance,” Marino said. “He worked out of a second and third, nobody out situation in the fifth inning to prevent Saranac from tying the game.”
Korbin Cranford led the Chiefs offensively with three hits, while Gabe Spaulding and Alex Clancy added two each.
—
Peru 11, Saranac 4
Saranac 201 010 0 — 4 9 4
Peru 101 306 x — 11 10 3
A. Barnes, Yanulavich (5), Blair (6) and Z. Lucia. D. Mitchell and Moore. WP- D. Mitchell. LP- A. Barnes. 2B- Frechette (PCS).
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH 12
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets, leading 6-4 after six innings, sealed the CVAC win with six runs in the seventh.
Nate Baker, Braeden Calkins and Dominic DeAngelo led PHS with two hits each, with all three getting a single and double.
Winning pitcher Alex O’Neal struck out eight and walked two in going the distance. The Cougars’ Owen Ebersol accounted for two of the seven hits off O’Neal.
“Due to two bad innings, especially the seventh, the final score doesn’t indicate how closely contested the game was,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “The PHS pitching and defense was strong all game, and they were able to find some openings with timely hits.
“I was proud of the grit and determination we showed to cut the deficit to 6-4 going into the seventh. Eighth-grader Baylon Cronkite did a great job for us in his first varsity action on the mound.
“I’m encouraged by our better at-bats and overall quality of play recently. However, we need to avoid giving up the big inning.”
—
Plattsburgh 12, NCCS 4
Plattsburgh 500 010 6 — 12 9 0
NCCS 022 000 0 — 4 7 5
O’Neal and Lacey. Cronkite, Hemingway (6), Perkins (7) and Jo. Wells, Ebersol (3). WP- O’Neal. LP- Cronkite. 2B- Baker (PHS), B. Calkins (PHS), DeAngelo (PHS).
FRIDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 9
TICONDEROGA 4 (8)
TICONDEROGA — The Cougars scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning and upset the Sentinels in CVAC play.
Jimmy Wells went the distance to record the pitching win, striking out six and walking three. Gabe Surprenant and Baylon Cronkite paced NCCS with two hits each, with Surprenant getting a triple.
Tommy Montalbano finished the game with a double and single for Ticonderoga, and Garrett Drinkwine two singles.
The Cougars held a 4-0 lead before the Sentinels knotted the score with five runs in the fifth.
“Jimmy Wells pitched a great game, keeping us off balance for most of the game, and NCCS played strong defense as well to earn the win,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
“We couldn’t mount a threat until we tied it in the fifth. We did have runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh with a chance to win it, but grounded out. NCCS capitalized in the next inning when Cronkite led off with his second hit and eventually scored the go-ahead run.”
—
NCCS 9, Ticonderoga 4 (8)
NCCS 300 100 05 — 9 8 1
Ticonderoga 000 040 00 — 4 6 3
Ji. Wells and Ebersol. Dorsett, Perron (5), LaCourse (8) and Crossman, Dorsett (5). WP- Ji. Wells. LP- Perron. 2B- Montalbano (TCS). 3B- Suprenant (NCCS).
SARANAC LAKE 2
SARANAC 1
SARANAC LAKE — The CVAC game featured an outstanding pitching duel between the Red Storm’s Brady Roberts and the Chiefs’ Korbin Cranford.
Roberts struck out nine in going the distance for the win and Saranac Lake erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cranford went six innings in taking the tough-luck loss and he was the lone player in the game with two hits.
—
Saranac Lake 2, Saranac 1
Saranac 000 010 0 — 1 5 3
Saranac Lake 000 002 x — 2 5 2
Cranford and Z. Lucia. Roberts and Willett. WP- Roberts. LP- Cranford. 2B- Breyette (SCS), Cranford (SCS).
LAKE PLACID 3
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 1
LAKE PLACID — Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Isaiah Pelkey held the potent Lake Placid offense pretty much in check, but the Blue Bombers’ P.J. Colby was even better in the MVAC showdown.
Colby went the distance to get the pitching win with a no-hitter as he struck out 12 and walked six.
Pelkey, in going the route in taking the setback, allowed five hits, two earned runs, fanned 13 and walked two.
One of Lake Placid’s five hits was a double by Max Hyman.
“Bolton/Schroon Lake scored its lone run in the first inning on a walk, two stolen bases and a ground out,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
“After Pelkey struck out the side in the first three innings, we turned to a bit of small ball. We scored three runs over two innings, mixing in a few hits and a few bunts.”
—
Lake Placid 3, Bolton/Schroon Lake 1
Bolton/Schroon Lake 100 000 0 — 1 0 2
Lake Placid 000 210 x — 3 5 1
Pelkey and Wiktorko. Colby and Thomsen. WP- Colby. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Hyman (LPCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
MORIAH 2
PORT HENRY — Quinn Brandell, Steven Bronson, Nate Parliament and Patrick Hagadorn all had two hits in the Eagles’ CVAC win.
Parliament accounted for a home run and triple, while Brandell added a triple, and Sam Bingel, Rylan Garden and Bronson doubles.
Beekmantown used four pitchers and they combined to strike out 16.
The Vikings finished with five hits, one being a double by Jake Mascarenas.
—
Beekmantown 12, Moriah 2
Beekmantown 104 120 4 — 12 13 1
Moriah 000 200 0 — 2 5 2
Bronson, Perras (3), Bingel (4), Brandell (7) and Ely. White, Langey (4) and Nephew. WP- Perras. LP- White. 2B- Bingel (BCS), Garden (BCS), Bronson (BCS). 3B- Parliament (BCS), Brandell (BCS). HR- Parliament (BCS).
CROWN POINT 9
CHAZY 5
CROWN POINT — Winning pitcher Reese Pertak, who struck out eight in pitching five innings, led the Panthers offensively in their MVAC win with three singles and a double.
Evan Carey struck out six in pitching the final two innings to get the save.
Alex Stone, Ryan Russell and Ethan Evens added two hits each for the Panthers.
Losing pitcher Elijah Valentin, who struck out eight, and Ryan Demers paced the Chazy offense with two hits apiece, and Kobe Hernandez rapped a double.
“Chazy made some key plays to keep the game close,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We left nine runners on base. Valentin managed to work his way out of bases loaded in the second inning.
“Reese pitched a solid game for us and Evan came in a did a great job getting the last six outs. Reese also swung a good stick helping his cause. We are having good at-bats and getting contributions one through nine. Hopefully we continue to play well.”
—
Crown Point 9, Chazy 5
Chazy 101 102 0 — 5 6 1
Crown Point 301 122 x — 9 14 2
Valentin, Hernandez (5), Demers (6) and Columbus. Pertak, Carey (6) and J. Russell. WP- Pertak. LP- Valentin. Sv- Casey. 2B- Hernandez (CCRS), Pertak (CPCS), T. Beeman (CPCS).
BOQUET VALLEY 19
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 4 (5)
INDIAN LAKE — The Griffins broke the MVAC game open with nine runs in the second inning.
Ted Gay fnished with two doubles for Boquet Valley, while winning pitcher Ben Burdo, Bode Buehler, Landon Egglefield and Nathan Pettit each had a two-bagger in the victory.
Tyler Mack’s double was the lone hit for the Orange.
—
Boquet Valley 19, Indian Lake/Long Lake 4 (5)
Boquet Valley 392 41 — 19 19 0
Indian Lake/Long Lake 040 00 — 4 1 3
Burdo, Furman (4) and Rice. Farr, Strader (3), Clark (5) and Clark, Farr (5). WP- Burdo. LP- Farr. 2B- Burdo (BVCS), Buehler (BVCS), Gay 2 (BVCS), Egglefield (BVCS), Pettit (BVCS), Mack (IL/LL).
THURSDAY
CROWN POINT 23
WELLS 1 (5)
CROWN POINT — Evan Carey accounted for two home runs, a double and five runs scored to power the Panthers in MVAC play.
Ryan Russell added two singles, a grand slam home run and scored four runs, while Reese Pertak chipped in with three hits and four runs scored. Tyler Beeman and Ethan Evens contributed three hits each, with Evens getting a triple, and Ryan Woods had two hits in support of winning pitcher Jarrett Russell.
“We hit the ball very well,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “All 13 players recorded at least one hit.
“Jarrett Russell got his first varsity start and win. He did not get many strikeouts, but was very effective.”
—
Crown Point 23, Wells 1 (5)
Wells 010 00 — 1 5 3
Crown Point (11)45 3x — 23 23 3
Decatur, Brooks (4) and Simmins. J. Russell and Pertak. WP- J. Russell. LP- Decatur. 2B- Carey (CPCS). 3B- R. Russell (CPCS), Evens (CPCS). HR- Carey 2 (CPCS), R. Russell (CPCS).
