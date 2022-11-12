BEEKMANTOWN — In a rematch of last season's NYSPHSAA Class B subregional round, the Nighthawks knew the Red Raiders had revenge on their mind after ending their season the previous year.
However, quarterback Zach O’Connell and the Peru Nighthawk defense weren’t prepared to give the Massena Red Raiders the satisfaction, as O’Connell would torch the defense for six passing touchdowns in the teams 44-16 victory, at Beekmantown High School.
While getting the subregional win came first and foremost for Peru, there was cause for a little extra celebration post-game, as well. With O’Connell’s dazzling performance, he would break the Section VII single-season passing touchdown record, which was originally 31.
After throwing for six touchdowns in this game, O’Connell raised his number to 33 on the year and there now sits a new leader at the top of that list.
O’Connell will get the chance to add even more to that new total, as next week the Nighthawks will play in yet another rematch of last years NYSPHSAA playoffs, when they take on the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians next Saturday at 1 p.m., again at Beekmantown.
This game is sure to mean a little bit more for the Nighthawks as well, as last year the Indians defeated the Nighthawks, 39-21, in the state semifinals, thus ending their season.
For the full game story, stats and photos, check out Tuesday’s edition of the Press-Republican Sports section.
