BEEKMANTOWN — In a rematch of last season’s NYSPHSAA Class B subregional round, the Nighthawks knew the Red Raiders had revenge on their mind after ending their season the previous year.
However, quarterback Zach O’Connell and the Nighthawk defense weren’t prepared to give the Red Raiders the satisfaction, as O’Connell would torch the defense for six passing touchdowns in the teams 44-16 victory, at Beekmantown High School.
While getting the subregional win came first and foremost for Peru, there was cause for a little extra celebration post-game, as well. With O’Connell’s dazzling performance, he would break the Section VII single-season passing touchdown record, which was originally 31. After throwing for six touchdowns in this game, O’Connell raised his number from 27 to 33 on the year and there now sits a new leader at the top of that list.
“It crossed my mind about two or three weeks ago when I was like, ‘I wonder what record is for passing touchdowns?’” O’Connell said. “I saw it was 31 and I was at about 25, so I said, ‘we’ll just see how it plays out. Then my receivers made plays and blockers blocked and it just happened.”
Last weekend it was the work on the ground from Peru running back Jack Hanson that helped fuel the team to their Section VII Class B Championship win over Beekmantown, but this time around it was the tag team of Hansons run game that opened up the field for O’Connell to have a historic day through the air. Hanson would carry the ball 15 times for 145 yards, while O’Connell would complete 18 of 25 passes, for 310 yards, and of course the six touchdowns.
The duo made their presence known right out of the gate as well, as on the Nighthawks opening drive O’Connell would find Hanson for a 33-yard touchdown catch-and-run, to give the team an early 6-0 lead.
After falling in last year’s game to Peru, 48-6, Massena couldn’t afford to let the score get out of hand early again. However, on the ensuing possession quarterback Conner Eastwood would attempt to force a pass to his receiver that would wind up in the hands of Peru’s Riley Hebert for the interception.
Ri. Hebert would rub even more salt on the wound on the following drive, as O’Connell would reward his wide receiver/defensive end with a 23-yard catch. After missing the first PAT attempt, Nighthawks’ kicker Maggie Garrow would nail the second, to give the team a two score lead, early in the first quarter.
Massena, trying to force the issue on their next drive, would turn the ball over on downs and Peru, taking over at their own 37-yard line, would eventually capitalize on the failed conversion attempt with an O’Connell 27-yard touchdown pass to Keith Parent. The pass was set up by a crucial pass-interference and unsportsmanlike conduct call, both on the same play against Massena.
At this point, O’Connell was just one touchdown shy of tying the record after throwing for three straight scores on three consecutive passes. He’d only have to wait til the second quarter to tie the record, as with 7:09 to play in the half he would find Hanson, yet again, for a nine-yard touchdown reception.
Massena would get a chance to put points on the board in the first half, when they set up for a 34-yard field goal attempt, with 3:02 to play. However, Frederik Nagel would miss wide-left, and the score would eventually remain 27-0, and O’Connell now tied for the record, as the teams headed to halftime.
“They [PCS] played great football. We came out ready to go in the first half, like we have the majority of the year, and it was really exciting to see how they came out locked in and fired up,” said Peru Head Coach Ryon O’Connell.
The Nighthawks would try to set up O’Connell for the record breaker on the opening drive of the second half, which included a 30-yard Hanson run and 37-yard catch and run by Parent. Except, Massena would force three-straight incompletions from O’Connel, and Peru would have to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Garrow.
The record-breaking pass wouldn’t come until the Nighthawks third drive of the half, when O’Connell would find Rocky Hebert for a 19-yard touchdown reception, to make the score 37-0. He didn’t want to stop there either, as in the fourth quarter O’Connell would add one more to the new Class B record when he connected with Parent on a 13-yard touchdown catch for touchdown pass number 33 of the season.
“Zach’s worked hard throughout his career. But you got to also give credit to the offensive line, the receivers, the running backs; none of this happens without a team effort,” said Ryon O’Connell. “I’m proud of him as a dad and excited as a coach because that was a team accomplishment.”
Massena wouldn’t score their first points of the contest until there was only about five minutes to play, when Walton broke away down the sideline for an impressive 54-yard touchdown catch-and-run. On the ensuing Peru possession, Sawyer Schlitt would be unable to run the ball out of his own end zone before being met by several Massena tacklers, resulting in a late safety.
Down 44-9, the Red Raiders would muster one touchdown drive, as Eastwood would find Clifford Gay from six yards out, to trim the deficit to 44-16. However, it’d be too little too late, as backup Peru quarterback Ethan Breen would take the field in victory formation, taking a knee three times to run the clock out and seal the win.
O’Connell’s record breaking performance bodes well for the Nighthawks historically as well, as the last quarterback to hold that record was Nighthawks’ Matt Bezio. Bezio would throw those 31 passing touchdowns on the way to the 2001 NYSPHSAA Class B Championship, the most recent for the school’s program.
This Nighthawk QB will get the chance to add even more to his new record smashing total, as next week the Nighthawks will play in yet another rematch of last years NYSPHSAA playoffs, when they take on the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians, next Saturday at 1 p.m., again at Beekmantown.
That game is sure to mean a little bit more for the Nighthawks as well, as last year the Indians defeated the Nighthawks, 39-21, in the state semifinals, thus ending their season.
“It’s all going to come down to who wants it more; no matter and no matter what sport it is, no matter what kind of game it is,” Zach O’Connell said. “It’s going to all come down to heart and I think we have a lot of that in our team.”
—
Peru 44, Massena
MAS 0 0 0 16 — 16
PCS 20 7 10 7 — 44
Scoring summary
First quarter
PCS- Hanson 33 pass from O’Connell (Garros missed kick), 8:35.
PCS- Ri. Hebert 23 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 5:32.
PCS- Parent 27 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 1:25
Second quarter
PCS- Hanson 9 pass O’Connell (Garrow kick), 7:09.
Third quarter
PCS- Garrow 25 FG good, 9:58.
PCS- Ro. Hebert 19 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), :40.1.
Fourth quarter
PCS- Parent 13 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 7:53.
MAS- Walton 54 pass from Eastwood (Nagel kick) 5:20.
MAS- Schlitt (PCS) -2 run, SAFETY, 4:25.
MAS- Gay 6 pass from Eastwood (Nagel kick), 1:40.
Individual statistics
Rushing
MAS- Monroe 1-(-2); Hardy 15-47; Charleson 5-2; Walton 1-(-5); Fregoe 2-42; TOTAL: 24-84
PCS- Hayes 3-12; O’Connell 3-(-23); Hanson 15-145; Ri. Hebert 1-2; Engstrom 1-(-3); Parent 1-5; Schlitt 1-(-2); Breen 3-(-3); TOTAL: 28-133
Passing
MAS- Eastwood 5-22-2-100, 2 TD.
PCS- O’Connell 18-25-0-310, 6 TD.
Receiving
MAS- Walton 5-90, TD; Weir 1-11; Monroe 1(-3); Gay 1-6, TD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.