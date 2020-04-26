NYSPHSAA update regarding spring sports expected Monday

PLATTSBURGH — The fate of the 2020 spring sports season may be determined Monday.
At the very least, an update is expected.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association publicized on its Twitter, April 17, that it would be reaching out to its respective sections for input.
The Tweet from NYSPHSAA said, "The NYSPHSAA Officers & Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas will be asking each section to gather input on the future of the spring championships. Membership feedback will be provided with a potential decision to be released on Monday, April 27."
Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said the input his section provided to NYSPHSAA stemmed from a survey.
"Section VII surveyed all the member schools, and the people who completed the survey were the athletic directors in conjunction with the superintendents of the schools," Walentuk said.
The questions on the survey asked whether or not NYSPHSAA should cancel its spring championships or opt to continue to wait and keep chances of a spring sports season alive.
Walentuk sent that feedback to Zayas and his staff for consideration.
As to if the potential decision, which circles around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will cancel the spring sports season or continue to just delay matters remains unclear.
NYSPHSAA's upcoming press release will provide clarification.
NYSPHSAA canceled its winter championships March 23.
Section VII officially suspended spring sports March 18.
Section XI (Suffolk County) and Section VIII (Nassau County) canceled their spring sports seasons April 21.
