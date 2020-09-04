NYSPHSAA to allow some fall sports to begin practice, play Sept. 21

LATHAM — Some sports have officially been given the go-ahead to begin practice and play by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
At 7:58 p.m. Friday, NYSPHSAA publicized a 41-page document titled, "Return to Interscholastic Athletics 2020-2021" to establish COVID-19 guidelines.
The document states sports such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, gymnastics, golf and swimming may practice and play, effective Sept. 21.
These sports are deemed either low-risk or moderate-risk.
Sports considered higher-risk, including football, wrestling, rugby, hockey and volleyball may practice but not play until authorized at a later date, which will be no later than Dec. 31.
"In accordance with the state-issued guidance, such practices (for higher-risk sports) are limited to individual or group, no- to low-contact training (e.g., skills development) whereby contact between players may only be incidental and any activities that are specifically designed to promote close physical contact are prohibited," NYSPHSAA's guidance stated.
Risk assessments were made based on New York State Department of Health Guidance pertaining to COVID-19.
SPORTS IN COVID-19 WORLD
NYSPHSAA's guidance outlined multiple requirements needed to allow for sports to take place and keep health precautions in mind.
• Student-athletes must wear face coverings unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering during a practice or game.
• No hugging, high fives, shaking hands or fist bumps are permitted.
• Coaches, trainers and other individuals must wear face coverings.
• A student-athlete's personal equipment must be disinfected after every game or practice.
• In-game officials are not responsible for monitoring social distancing and any other health guidelines asked to be enforced.
• Health screenings to identify signs of COVID-19, including temperature checks, are mandatory.
• Coaches must set clear expectations to parents and their athletes from the first day of practice, pertaining to COVID-19 precautions.
• Only two spectators per player are allowed at a sporting event.
"The guidance does a good job incorporating all the health guidance and taking the guidance and letting it work within the document instead of creating conflicting guidance," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. "That's the big thing we are looking for. It does not cloud any of the the DOH guidance. We now have the document and the long weekend to assess everything moving forward."
NYSPHSAA also outlined proper protocols for host sites, including establishing entry and exit points, bench locations, sanitizing methods and stations, and travel plans.
WHAT SCHOOLS WILL DO
NYSPHSAA also outlined considerations for school administrators as this reopening process for sports begins.
The guidance stated individual school districts have the authority and autonomy to administer their district's athletic programs as they deem appropriate.
NYSPHSAA's guidance applies to the varsity, junior varsity and modified level, but each school district will have to decide what levels of sports to offer.
While NYSPHSAA is allowing for the fall sports season to begin Sept. 21, it also stated participation in interscholastic athletics is "certainly voluntary" for both the individuals and the schools.
NYSPHSAA disclosed how school district superintendents and boards of education have the authority and autonomy to administer their district's athletic programs as they deem appropriate.
Walentuk said Section VII's role is to support its member schools and their athletic programs.
As far as knowing when a decision about sports beginning may truly be made, Walentuk said it’s hard to give an answer to that question at this time.
"Each school is unique, and each school has their unique set of criteria to work through," Walentuk said.
"I use the analogy crawl before you can walk, and walk before you can run. This is really just step one. We now have to look at the guidance and evaluate it and see if it's feasible to hold a practice. That's all I would expect from any school at this point."
THE SPORTS SCHEDULE
While the fall season will be allowed to get underway, no regional or state championships will be held.
NYSPHSAA also outlined other aspects to the unique fall season.
• 10 practices are required for all fall sports and 12 for football and gymnastics.
• Teams must play games within their section or league until Oct. 19. Games may be played beyond a school's section or league after Oct. 19.
• The seven-consecutive-day rule will be waived beginning Oct. 12.
"The emphasis is still on the schools opening up," Walentuk said. "The next step is figuring out if practices can be held and what that date can be. The earliest is Sept. 21, but it could be later. Time will tell, but we are not going to rush.
"Think about it. The last time a Section VII team played was six months ago. We don't need to rush something out in a week or two and not have it work for us. I think that's the biggest fear. You don't have to move fast during COVID-19. Decisions have to be calculated."
At this time, the winter season is slated to begin Nov. 30 followed by the spring season on March 15, 2021.
Regional and state championships for the winter and spring seasons are still scheduled at this time.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.