The high school playoff season will reach its high point this Sunday, at Clinton Community College. Four local teams will compete at the NYSPHSAA State Regionals to advance to the state semifinal games, with the Boquet Valley and Saranac girl squads along with the Seton Catholic and Plattsburgh High boys all representing Section VII.
Along with this, with Moriah and Northern Adirondack winning their sub regional games on Wednesday, they will play at Hudson Valley Community College for a chance in their Class C semifinal games.
These games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but were rescheduled with adjusted times due to the impending snow storm.
GIRLS CLASS D
First on deck will be the Section VII Class D girls champions, Boquet Valley, taking on Section 2’s Hartford, at 11 a.m.
The Griffins finished the season with a 7-4 record, 7-1 conference, making them the No. 2 seed in Class D. Their first push in the sectional playoffs was when they routed No. 7 Chazy, 56-29, with team standout Abbey Schwoebel leading with 21 points. Ella Lobdell and Alessia Caputo have also been key contributors all season long.
Next, they played No. 3 Keene in the Class D semifinals and won 45-36, and Schwoebel led with 22 points. They then advanced to play No. 1 seed Schroon Lake in the Class D finals, soundly defeating the Wildcats, 56-30.
Now, they’ll match up with Hartford, who finished 19-4 overall, 11-2 conference. The Tanagers’ standout players include Karlee Nims, who averages 18.3 points per game, and Gabrielle Mcfarren, who also averages around 18 each game.
BOYS CLASS D
Next up, at 1 p.m, Seton Catholic is set to battle Oppenheim-Ephratah/St.Johnsville of Section 2.
The Knights have been a force in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference all year long, finishing with a 12-6 regular season record. Through the postseason, No. 2 seeded Seton narrowly defeated No. 7 Willsboro in the opening round of the Section VII sectionals, 34-33.
They then met No. 3 Schroon Lake Wildcats in the semifinals, beating them 53-41. With Boquet Valley downing No. 1 seed Crown Point the same night, the Class D final was set, and the Knights emerged victorious last Saturday against the Griffins, 59-48.
All season, Seton’s Alex Coupal and Aiden Pearl have been key contributors on the offensive side of the ball, along with Ashton Guay.
Their future foe, the Wolves, won the Section 2 Class D championship with a 52-45 win over Northville. They were led by Owen Feagles, who secured a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots.
BOYS CLASS C
Next up, in Troy, the Moriah boys will take on Section 2’s Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. The Vikings, being the No. 1 seed in Class C, routed No. 5 Ticonderoga, 65-37, in the semifinals, after having a first-round bye.
Their second playoff game was an exciting match against No. 2 seed AuSable Valley, where Bryce Sprague and Rowan Swan led with 22 and 15 points, respectively, in the 55-49 win for the Class C crown.
With only one loss on the season, an upset from the hands of the Saranac boys, Moriah has proved to be a force outside of Section VII as well.
On Wednesday, the Yellowjackets of Madrid-Waddington could not put it on the Vikings, and after a 60-44 win, they’ll be representing Section VII in the Class C regional game. Moriah coach Brian Cross said the team is excited to get back that win from two years ago.
“They’re excited, and they’re looking forward to the opportunity to play on Sunday, now, rather than Saturday,” he said. “The kids were a little tired after the long trip home from Canton, I can tell you that.”
With the snowstorm on Saturday, the Vikings now have an extra day to prepare against their future opponent.
“Today’s the first day we started preparing for Stillwater,” Cross said. “We’ve watched some film on them so we’re just getting ready to go over some stuff.”
The No. 1 seeded Warriors of Stillwater made their way to the matchup by defeating No. 6 Greenwich, 73-61, with C.J. McNeil scoring a massive 31 points, and Jaxon Mueller adding in 24.
GIRLS CLASS B
Back in Plattsburgh, at Clinton Community College, the No. 2 Saranac Chiefs’ squad will meet Section 2’s Schalmont, at 3:30 p.m.
Throughout the season, the Chiefs’ standout player has been Sydney Myers, who, in the team’s two sectional matchups, scored 29 points against Beekmantown and 14 against Northeastern Clinton. Brenna Ducatte, Lia Parker and Molly Denis have also had successful seasons.
In the semifinal game against the Eagles, Saranac survived a second-half push to come out on top, 59-44, while in the Class B title tilt, came back themselves to knock off the top seeded Cougars, 42-38.
Now, they’ll play the Schalmont Sabres, who finished with a 24-1 record, and beat Gouverneur, 65-43 in the state subregional game, led by Karissa Antoine with 19 points and Haley Burchhardt with 13.
GIRLS CLASS C
At 4:15 p.m, the Bobcats of Northern Adirondack will face off with the Eagles of Duanesburg, in Troy at Hudson Valley Community College.
The top seed Bobcats first took down Lake Placid after a first round bye, 64-22, almost tripling the Blue Bombers’ points. Next, they played AuSable Valley in the semifinals, and secured a 42-46 win, which pushed them to the Class D subregional game, on Wednesday, which coach Dennis LaBarge said was a great win.
“We got a lot of compliments, but we have to move on and be confident going into the next game,” he said.
In the first round of the state playoffs, the Bobcats downed Madrid-Waddington, 46-29 to advance them to the Class D regionals against Duanesburg.
Some star players from the Bobcat crew include Alexis Belrose, Abby Peryea and Isabella Gilmore, who all average double-digit points per game.
Duanesburg, which ranked No. 2 in the state for Class C, defeated Greenwich, 64-47, in their championship game led by Allison O’Hanlon and Madison Meyer.
LaBarge said this time of year could be compared to the “dog days” of baseball, for the basketball season, but noted his team is still playing with intensity in practice.
“They were good. There had been a few practices where the energy hadn’t been there. I was expecting after a late night, late ride home for tonight to just be a light practice but the girls went hard for the hour we practiced. I was happy with that,” he said.
LaBarge said he knows that the Eagles will play a tough man-to-man defense, after running a small scouting report.
“We talked about the mental game. I told the girls that we have some teams up here that play tough man-to-man,” he said. “We just need to go down there and be confident. We have a two-hour practice tomorrow, and we’re going to work on a lot of man-to-man and a few things on defense.
“I’m ecstatic with my team. I think they’re going to be confident going in and we’re just going to do our best to represent Section VII.”
BOYS CLASS B
In the final game of the day, Plattsburgh High will take on Ichabod Crane of Section 2 at 5:30 p.m.
The No. 2 seeded Hornets finished the regular season with a 16-4 record, with some standout players including Michael Phillips, Max Filosca, Carter King and Ethan Mulholland, to name a few.
In the sectional semifinals, Plattsburgh met with the No. 3 Red Storm of Saranac Lake, and beat them soundly, 75-54. Then, they took on No. 5 Northeastern Clinton, who was on a hot streak, upsetting both Beekmantown and Saranac. However, the Hornets took the lead in the second half and ran away with it, defeating the Cougars, 65-44 for the Class B title.
To prepare for their opponent, with the long regular season behind them, coach Chris Hartmann said his team is keeping the energy up going into the home stretch.
“Energy is good. We’re a fast paced team. We love to run, love to shoot, play defense,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to keep up right now. Their bodies are wearing down but we’re still trying to keep the energy up.”
Ichabod Crane has been led by Brett Richards, who averages almost 26 points per game, and almost 15 rebounds per game. Alex Schmidt and Daniel Warner are also some players to watch for the Riders.
“We’re trying to keep them loose, keep them confident and having fun but at the same time, as the week goes on, we have to focus a little bit more and keep the goal in mind of winning the game and getting to the next level,” Hartmann said.
