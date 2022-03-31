NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Teams - Section VII

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced the Scholar-Athlete Teams for the Winter 2021-22 season. For a team to be recognized, the team’s average GPA for 75% of the roster must be greater or equal to 90, according to the NYSPHSAA website.
Many local schools were able to put their names on the board with several teams being recognized for their scholastic and athletic achievements.
A full list of schools honored throughout the state can be found at https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2022/3/23//Winter_2022_Scholar_Athlete_Teams.pdf
CVAC
AuSable Valley- The Patriots’ boys swimming team and girls basketball team were named, with eight athletes each getting individual honors.
Beekmantown- Boys and girls basketball were both honored, along with boys ice hockey, which is merged with Chazy. Both the boys and girls bowling teams as well as the boys and girls’ indoor track and field and competitive cheerleading qualified. The girls ice hockey team, which is merged with both Chazy and Northeastern Clinton, was named. Both the air rifle and wrestling teams for the Eagles were recognized as well.
Moriah- The Vikings were represented by the girls basketball team and the competitive cheerleading squad.
Northeastern Clinton- The boys and girls bowling squads were both qualifiers, along with the boys hockey team and the girls basketball team.
Northern Adirondack- Both the girls and boys basketball teams were named to be Scholar-Athlete Teams, along with the girls bowling and competitive cheerleading squads.
Peru- Both the boys and girls teams for basketball, indoor track and field and bowling were all recognized for the Nighthawks.
Plattsburgh High- For the Hornets, both basketball, ice hockey and indoor track and field teams for boys and girls were named, with the boys bowling and swimming teams were also recognized.
Saranac- Boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field, wrestling and boys ice hockey, which is merged with Peru, were the teams recognized for the Chiefs.
Saranac Lake- The girls and boys teams for basketball and skiing were each qualified, along with the girls indoor track and field and ice hockey, which Lake Placid merges with.
Ticonderoga- Both the boys and girls teams for basketball and indoor track and field were honored for the Sentinels.
MVAC
Bolton- The Eagles were represented in the Scholar-Athlete teams by their boys and girls basketball squads.
Lake Placid- The nordic skiing teams on both the girls and boys side were named, along with the girls basketball team for the Blue Bombers.
Seton Catholic- The basketball and indoor track and field girls teams were recognized for the Knights.
Wells- Wells was represented by their girls basketball team, which had five players qualified individually.
Willsboro- The girls basketball team along with the Warriors’ rifle team were named to be Scholar-Athlete teams this past season.
