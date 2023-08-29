Poor spectator behavior is a growing concern at sporting events. So much so that the state gave the schools of Section VII more to work with.
“This came through the New York State Public High School Athletic Association,” Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. “It went through committees to address some concerns that were being brought across the state in regard to the behavior of spectators in the stands.”
The “Spectator Sportsmanship Policy,” as it was called in an announcement Aug. 22, was put in place to help maintain a respectful and enjoyable atmosphere for all participants and spectators.
“Ultimately, everybody feels that just like a coach and a student athlete are held to a standard at an interscholastic athletic contest, the spectators in the stands should be held to a standard as well,” Walentuk said. “And this is across New York State.”
The policy says that if a spectator is asked to leave a game they will be required to take two “National Federation of High School Associations” (NFHS) remedial courses and pass a test to receive a certificate.
The person who has passed the course can mail, or e-mail, a copy of the certificate to the school where the ejection was made.
“Obviously the goal is before anybody gets to that threshold of being asked to leave there there is at least a warning,” Walentuk said. “Some schools have different ways of doing that. Whether it’s a conversation or a signal.”
“It just sets the standard and lets everybody know that we are watching and we do expect that all the spectators be positive and, and and can hold themselves in a manner that is representative of interscholastic athletics.”
Discussion of this policy began after the full return of fans to events as the COVID-19 pandemic waned. Everyone was just relieved and excited to see people attending the games again.
It wasn’t much longer that some sections took action.
“It started with sections eight and 11,” Walentuk said. “The Long Island sections were the first to, I wouldn’t say pilot this, but they created their own section policy on this and said, ‘The conduct of the fans has gone too far and we need a policy in place to address it,’ so they started it. I think they ran it for the last two years. Section 10, our neighbors to the Northwest, championed this last year. It’s basically the same policy that we adopted.”
Walentuk said the question could be raised in how it can be managed where schools have different expectations of what is unruly and what crosses the line.
It simply creates a baseline threshold that schools can follow.
“It’s there to set an expectation that there will be follow through if a spectator is out of line,” he said. “At the end of the day, if you’re asked to leave, and then you cross that threshold, whatever it is, that’s where this accountability piece goes in.”
The biggest part of the policy is to lead by example. Fans attend games to watch and cheer the athletes playing. In high school sports, there’s even more to it, as it could be a son or daughter playing, so more emotion is put into it.
The policy is to ensure the experience is a positive one for everyone involved. Being a statewide program allows for consistency to be produced, as one will know what is expected of them no matter where they go in New York.
“I guess the crux of it is, up until this point, schools always had the ability to levy any sort of any sort of consequence punishment suspension to any spectator for their conduct at games, but it was on a school-by-school basis,” Walentuk said. “And it was up to the school and their school superintendent how they wanted to handle that.
“Now, a school can levy stricter penalties based on the offense. But now it’s kind of putting everybody at the same starting level, whereas if the spectators are asked to leave a game, there’s going to be a consequence, a minimum consequence attached to it. So that was the impetus behind this, that it’s there to create consistency.”
It begs the question, who can ask a person to leave?
“Anybody that’s in an official capacity, like being a coach or a game official,” Walentuk said. “We always hope that there’s game chaperones, state supervisors, or school officials there.
“Anybody that’s in that official capacity has the ability to have a spectator leave the contest, if their behavior is not at an acceptable level.”
Additionally, how will people know about this and the requirements if they were to be asked to leave a contest?
“That’s where the site supervisor or the coach steps in,” Walentuk said. “It’s on them to ensure that they know who the person is.
“So that way the expectation will be conveyed to the spectator. These are conversations that every school is having at their preseason, parents meetings and coaches meetings and so on. and ensuring that the spectators are aware this is this new expectation.”
In the end, this was simply put in place to keep the peace and enjoyment in the sporting event that’s taking place, Walentuk said. Everyone is there to have a good time, this just helps ensure it stays that way.
“It’s designed to set expectations for conduct and behavior at an interscholastic contest,” Walentuk said. “And I think that’s always the first and foremost on everybody’s minds. At least what we hope is that this is an extension of the classroom. This is an interscholastic event.”
