NYSPHSAA cancels winter championships, high-risk sports further delayed

PLATTSBURGH — The news is not good when it comes to interscholastic winter sports.
Midday Friday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of all its 2021 winter state playoffs and the postponement of all high-risk sports until state officials grant authorization for play.
The decision comes following ongoing complications regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When examining the feasibility of winter state championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said.
“At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
RISING NUMBERS
NYSPHSAA’s decision to postpone high-risk sports until state officials provide authorization was reinforced by the increase in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates across the state.
“The science and data shows a continuous increase in cases, and we have to rely on health professionals right now,” Section VII boys hockey coordinator and Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“We need to have perspective. This is bigger than interscholastic athletics. The pandemic and health crisis is our top priority for the health and safety of everyone involved.”
Across the country, COVID-19 deaths and new cases continue to rise.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. The ominous one-day death toll was more than the amount reported on D-Day or 9/11.
SPORTS UNDERWAY
As of now, low- and moderate-risk sports are still permitted.
Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said his section’s bowling and ski seasons are underway.
The fate of the indoor track season depends on if Section VII can use the Plattsburgh State Field House for its meets.
Whether or not the Field House will be available has yet to be determined, Walentuk said.
He also noted the boys swimming season will not start until January at the earliest.
UNFORTUNATE NEWS
A statement from NYSPHSAA said the cancellation of the winter championships addressed concerns regarding the increased travel, hotel stays, meal plans and transportation logistics that come with the state playoffs.
“Bringing athletes from across the state to compete against each other and all that includes is worrisome,” Walentuk said. “They’re eating in restaurants, staying in hotels and being put in busses. The logistics of that would be pretty tone deaf if we think we could pull that off.”
Within Section VII, Walentuk said many found NYSPHSAA’s announcement disappointing but not surprising.
Following a successful fall season, there was ongoing discussion regarding how a potential winter season would look.
“The more we can have an open dialogue about this all, announcements like the one (Friday) do not come as much of a surprise,” Walentuk said. “I think people understand the circumstances, but nobody wants to see this happen or is happy about it. It is what it is right now.”
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
Before its most recent announcement, NYSPHSAA said Jan. 4, would be the start date for high-risk winter sports, which include basketball, hockey and wrestling.
“You have to be realistic about this,” longtime Seton Catholic boys basketball coach Larry Converse said. “The numbers are going up and up in a lot of places, and we don’t want that happening in our area. We have to trust the science and do what we have to do to end this.”
For those disappointed about the ongoing postponement for some winter sports, the important aspect to note is the seasons have been postponed and not canceled.
Converse, who is set to enter his 36th year as a coach, said everyone wants to get student-athletes back competing in the sports they love when the opportunity presents itself.
“It’s been weird with no basketball because I go home and actually have dinner at a decent time and then have nothing to do,” Converse said with a laugh.
“The bottom line is if the case numbers go down, people are smart with the protocols and the vaccine starts to work, I am optimistic. We want to have any type of season we can for the kids.”
NEW MINDSET
The complete list of sports deemed high risk is rounded out by boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football and volleyball.
NYSPHSAA stated its spring state playoffs remain scheduled at this time, but everyone is still focused on salvaging whatever winter season can be had.
“It’s very important to me as a coach that we understand we have seniors in every school that want to play and have one last season,” Frechette said.
“We want to do everything we can to have a season for our seniors and all our players. That’s very important to all the coaches in the area and myself.”
