NYSPHSAA cancels winter championships amid COVID-19 pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled its winter state championship events.
“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”
More information will be added to this story.
