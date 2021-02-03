NYSPHSAA cancels spring state playoffs for second consecutive year

PLATTSBURGH — Déjà vu all over again.
The famous quote by the legendary New York Yankee catcher and MLB legend Yogi Berra applies perfectly to the decision the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
NYSPHSAA has elected to cancel the spring state playoffs for the 2021 season.
"Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said.
More information will be added to this report.
