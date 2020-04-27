NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season remains delayed

PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled its 2020 spring state championship events.
The decision was announced via a press release Monday morning.
At this time, however, the spring regular season remains on hold for nine of the 11 sections in NYSPHSAA, including Section VII.
Section XI (Suffolk County) and Section VIII (Nassau County) canceled their spring sports seasons April 21.
The earliest spring sports could return at this point would be May 18, according to Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk.
Individual sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular season contests.
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.),” NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica said in a press release.
“Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships (Monday) is equally disappointing.”
Having some form of a spring regular season keys on one specific factor.
Schools need to be reopened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo before student-athletes returning to athletic participation would be considered.
“The hope (and) best case is we could go back and play a couple weeks of a spring season,” Walentuk said.
“Whether there is a sectional championship or not, I don’t think that’s the most important thing. It’s about being able to put on the school uniform, representing your school and competing with your friends to make those last memories of a spring 2020 season.”
The impacted state championship events are boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf, and both boys and girls lacrosse scheduled to be held between June 4-13.
“(Monday’s) decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a release. “We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”
NYSPHSAA will continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19 and its impact upon the spring regular season.
The Section VII Athletic Council is scheduled to have a teleconference Tuesday to discuss various matters and establish a plan for a potential return of spring sports.
“It would be very exciting to have some form of a season, but we would not do it without making sure that the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials and spectators was accounted for and that we followed the recommendations of health officials,” Walentuk said.
“We would never want to put anyone at risk or go against any of the health guidance to play a spring season as much as we all want to get out and play.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.