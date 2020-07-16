NYSPHSAA cancels fall championships, delays regular season start date

LATHAM — COVID-19 continues to plague the sports world.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has elected to delay the official start date of the fall 2020 sports season and cancel its regional and state championships.
The decision was announced via a press release Thursday afternoon, explaining how NYSPHSAA's officers voted on this pathway for sports.
The announcement also detailed how NYSPHSAA is prepared to implement a condensed season schedule in January 2021 if high school sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.
The fall sports season start date has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 21. opposed to the original start date of Aug. 24.
“We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon data and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen responsibly,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director.
“At this time, Department of Health guidance presented on July 13 prohibits interscholastic athletics across the state. The Association will continue to follow state guidance and will work collectively with State officials to ensure high school athletics will start up responsibly in the future. As an association, we must be willing to be flexible and continue to explore all options with students’ safety as our main focus."
More information will be added to this report.
