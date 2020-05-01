NYSPHSAA announces spring sports officially canceled

PLATTSBURGH — Spring sports are officially canceled.
Coinciding with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Friday that New York schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 11 member sections have put a halt to any hope of spring sports.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”
