...Moderate to Heavy Rainfall... Moderate to heavy rainfall is falling across portions of northern New York and the northern Champlain Valley with rates of 0.25 to 0.75 inches per hour. This will continue through midnight tonight. Total rainfall accumulations across this area have ranged from 0.5 to 1.0 inches, with locally up to 2 inches, in the past 6 hours. Additional rainfall accumulations up to 1 inch are possible. This may lead to ponding water in low-lying areas, including roadways and other flood-prone locations.