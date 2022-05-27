LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced the scholar-athlete teams for the Spring 2022 season. For a team to be recognized, the team’s average GPA for 75% of the roster must be greater or equal to 90, according to the NYSPHSAA website.
Section VII managed to name several spring teams to the scholar-athlete list, due to the hard work and dedication of their student-athletes.
A full list of schools honored throughout the state can be found here: https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2022/5/26/2022_Spring_Scholar_Athlete_Teams.pdf.
CVAC
AuSable Valley- The Patriots had four teams recognized, the boys baseball, track and field and golf teams were named as well as girls tennis and softball.
Beekmantown- Both the boys and girls track and field and tennis teams were honored, as well as baseball, softball and boys golf.
Lake Placid- The Blue Bombers’ boys golf team, softball, girls track and field and girls lacrosse were named, as well as both tennis teams. The tennis and lacrosse teams merge with Saranac Lake while the softball and track teams merge with Keene.
Northeastern Clinton- For the Cougars, both tennis squads made the list, as well as boys golf, softball and girls track and field
Northern Adirondack- The baseball, softball and tennis teams were all recognized for the Bobcats.
Peru- The Nighthawks had both tennis and track and field teams, as well as boys golf, baseball, softball and unified basketball all named.
Plattsburgh High- Both the girls and boys teams for golf, track and field and tennis were listed as scholar-athlete teams, along with baseball, softball and unified basketball for the Hornets.
Saranac- The Chiefs’ track and field and tennis teams were named on both the boys and girls sides, as well as boys golf, baseball and softball.
Saranac Lake- The unified basketball team, as well as both the boys and girls track and field groups allowed the Red Storm to be recognized.
MVAC
Bolton- Both the baseball and softball teams, which are merged with Schroon Lake and Newcomb for baseball, made the cut for the Eagles.
Boquet Valley- The softball team was the Griffins’ entry on the list.
Indian Lake/Long Lake- The Orange baseball team was honored.
Wells- The Indians were represented by their softball team.
Willsboro- The softball team for the Warriors were recognized for their achievements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.