WILIMNGTON — The 60th anniversary of The William A. Hovey Memorial Race took place at Whiteface Mountain on Sunday, Feb. 12, with bluebird skies and a field of 170+ racers, including two Lake Placid siblings who placed first in their age categories, along with several podium finishes from NYSEF athletes across all age groups.
NYSEF Whiteface athletes Thomas Reynolds, a U14, and Ava Reynolds, a U10, won for their respective age groups during the annual Hovey Memorial Race. As the top U14 finisher, Thomas will have his name engraved on the Hovey Memorial Race plaque that catalogs every top U14 finisher since the inaugural race in 1963.
“To witness the legacy of the 60th Anniversary of the Hovey on such a gorgeous day, with both our son and daughter, Ava, winning for each of their age groups was pretty spectacular,” said Steve and Brooks Reynolds. “Thomas is a hard worker with great coaching.”
“It was awesome! I think it’s amazing that I’m going to be on a plaque with a lot of other great ski racers, including my cousin Emma,” Thomas added.
Hosted by the New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF), this year’s race marked the 60th anniversary of the legendary event named for Lake Placid resident William A. Hovey. The inaugural William A. Hovey Ski Race was organized by the Lake Placid Ski Club and Sno Birds and held at Mount Whitney in 1963 in Hovey’s honor after he passed away. Tracey Hovey, William’s daughter, continues to honor her father’s legacy by handing out awards to the winners yearly.
Open to U10, U12, and U14 ski racers, “the Hovey” as it is known, gathers young racers from across the Northeast to compete and the desire to win is a defining moment in any young racer’s career. Known for launching the ski careers of many young athletes, including two-time Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht, and Olympians Tommy Beisemeyer and Haley Johnson, the race is an exciting rite of passage for young NYSEF racers.
“The Hovey is the beginning of many kids’ dreams and aspirations to become great ski racers,” NYSEF U14 Coach James “Jimbo” Johnston said. “It is special to see how much this race means to these kids.”
NYSEF athletes who were top 10 finishers in Sunday’s race:
U10s
Ava Reynolds — 1st (Whiteface)
Ariana Gray — 2nd (Gore)
Theo Meunier — 3rd (Whiteface)
Sofia Ana Vucic — 4th (Whiteface)
Penelope Pieper — 6th (Gore)
Alexandra France — 7th (Gore)
Olivia Mayo — 8th (Gore)
Kyle Woschenko — 9th (Whiteface)
U12s
Henri Meunier — 1st (Whiteface)
Cecilia Norfolk — 2nd (Whiteface)
Sam Miemis — 3rd (Whiteface)
Mia Mezzetti — 3rd (Whiteface)
Quinn Doherty — 4th (Gore)
Brannen Currie — 5th — (Gore)
Sunshine Gravatt — 6th (Whiteface)
Wesley Sinclair — 7th (Gore)
Antonio Banchs — 9th — (Whiteface)
Ida Schwartzberg — 9th (Whiteface)
Luke Colwell — 10th (Gore)
Lillian France — 10th (Gore)
U14s
Thomas Reynolds — 1st (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Eleanor Boutelle — 4th — (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Asa Schwartzberg — 5th (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Emmett Fox — 6th (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Georgianna Larkin — 7th (Whiteface)
Charlie Fox — 8th (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Nora Petrocci — 8th (Whiteface)
Dashiell Hamilton — 9th (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Zoe Kader-Camu — 9th (Whiteface — Winter Term)
Luke Wardlaw — 10th (Whiteface)
For a full list of race results, visit nyssra.org.
