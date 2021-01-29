LAKE PLACID — The National Women's Hockey League's abbreviated bubble season is back in full swing.
The NWHL has all its games taking place at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid and started play Jan. 23, and experienced COVID-19 complications on Thursday that forced the Metropolitan Riveters to pull out of the tournament after multiple team members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The league announced Friday evening that play will resume Saturday with schedule changes in place for the five remaining teams, including the Buffalo Beauts, Boston Pride, Connecticut Whale, Minnesota Whitecaps and Toronto Six.
The chase for the Isobel Cup hits the one-game semifinal round Feb. 4, followed by the championship Feb. 5.
The Pride and Beauts will begin a best-of-three play-in series with Game 1 on Saturday at 3 p.m. to determine the fourth seed in the playoffs. Game 2 and Game 3 (if needed) will take place on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
The teams have been seeded based on their winning percentage in the first week of the season in Lake Placid. The Whitecaps earned the top seed, while the Whale and Six have the second and third seeds.
The top three seeds will play each other Saturday, Sunday and Monday to determine their seedings in the semifinal stage. Points are not cumulative from the opening week of games.
All games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be on Twitch.tv/nwhl. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live by NBC Sports on NBCSN for U.S. viewers and on Twitch for international fans.
NWHL Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 30
Buffalo vs. Boston (Game 1), 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Boston vs. Buffalo (Game 2), 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 2
Connecticut vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Boston (Game 3, if necessary), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
No. 4 Seed vs. No. 1 Seed, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Seed vs. No. 2 Seed, 8 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
