Blake Liberi had a brace to lead Nuts to a big 2-1 victory over 4th Ward to lock up the second seed in North Country Soccer League playoffs and secure a bye in this weeks quarterfinals.
Alex Price scored the lone goal for 4th Ward in the dying minutes.
Dawson Pellerin picked up the win in net for Nuts.
With this final result of the regular season, the quarterfinals are set for this Wednesday.
Number three seed 4th Ward will be taking on number six seed Giroux’s in Plattsburgh, while the number four seed Generals will be taking on number five seed Kavanaugh Realty in Chazy.
