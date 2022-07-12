CHAZY — It was a tightly played 1-1 tie until late into the match before the Nuts powered through to take a 3-1 win over Giroux’s in North Country Soccer League action, Monday.
Delano Edwards and Blake Liberi swapped goals for each team early on in the game, but, with about two minutes left, Arlo Halloran and Ryan Kavanaugh scored for Nuts to pull out a dramatic 3-1 victory.
The win looms large for playoff implications as Giroux’s falls to 3-3 and Nuts improves to a record of 4-2.
KAVANAUGH REALTY 4
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Nathan Pilon led the charge for Kavanaugh, scoring two goals while Gabe Huchro stood tall in net collecting the shutout win.
Kavanaugh improves their record to 3-3.
