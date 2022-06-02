PLATTSBURGH — AuSable Valley got off to a strong start at the plate, scoring two runs right away at Cardinal Park, Thursday, in its NYSPHSAA Class C sub-regional matchup.
However, Norwood-Norfolk fought back into extra innings to secure a 6-5 win, pushing themselves into the regional race.
“We’re happy and excited,” Norwood-Norfolk coach Becky Byrns said. “I don’t think my kids played their best outing today, but AuSable made us earn it for sure.”
The Flyers were led by winning pitcher Madison Weaver, who fanned five batters in the triumph and also whacked a double to help her own cause. AuSable Valley’s Haley Hickey shouldered the loss in the circle, striking out two.
“We haven’t seen pitching like that,” Patriots coach Kayla Taylor said. “So, it’s good experience and exposure for the girls.”
After the first two runs, scored by AuSable Valley’s Sara Richards and Kaydence Hoehn, the game was silent for the second inning.
“They pushed the bases hard with all the stolen bases and tested the catcher’s arm and the base people’s arms. So it wasn’t like it was going to be a walk in the park today and they definitely made us earn it,” Byrns said.
The Patriots had nine stolen bases in total, but in the top of the third, Norwood-Norfolk really got going.
First, KJ Belmore reached first on a single to center field, then stole second while Sophie Lauson reached base as well, with Belmore scoring to make it 2-1. Then, Kensa Burns smacked an RBI single, running in Lauson, and tying up the game.
Patriot Shea Durgan then recorded one of her two RBIs in the bottom of the third as Addie Stanley touched home, making it 3-2.
Weaver of Norwood-Norfolk’s double to left field let her get on base, but she was tagged out at third base as Isabel Boyd made it to first on a fielder’s choice.
Makayla Phillips then reached second off of some AuSable Valley errors, punching in Boyd to tie up the game again at 3-all.
The Flyers would have scored once more, but Phillips was tagged out at home after Belmore made it to first.
However, they then came back in the bottom of the fourth to make a stellar defensive play of their own to retire the side.
After a pop fly gave the Flyers one out, AuSable’s Annie LaMountain was forced out at first, then first baseman Kylee Kellison threw back to home to save a run as catcher Caramia Carista tagged out the runner.
In the fifth, the Flyers managed to get the bases loaded after the Patriots’ failed to get an out at third on a fielder’s choice. The Patriots did tag out the first runner who set off for home, but then after a wild throw to first to get out the batter, the next runner scored, giving the Flyers the 4-3 lead.
The Patriots tied up the game once more, in the bottom of the fifth, as Stanley was forced out at first but Jill Bezio scored.
During AuSable Valley’s next turn on offense, they scored again, with Sierra Bronson taking a sac fly to score courtesy runner Miriam Sayward, making it 5-4.
Once again, Norwood-Norfolk did not quit, scoring off an RBI single from Boyd, with Carista running it in and tying the game up.
AuSable Valley then laid down two bunt singles from Stanley and Richards, but the Flyers were able to stop any scoring and forced the extra inning.
“They hustled,” Taylor said. “They ran the bases well and their pitcher is solid. We’ve been a pretty solid hitting team and they made it pretty difficult for us.”
In the top of the eighth, Burns ran in the winning run from Hannah Dominy’s RBI single, and the Patriots were unable to score in the bottom, securing the Flyers’ win.
UP NEXT
Norwood-Norfolk of Section X will now meet Greenwich of Section 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Luther Forest Complex in Malta.
“We’re excited, obviously. Icing on the cake sort of thing,” Byrns said. “The last time my team made it this far we faced Greenwich and they always have a strong reputation and strong tradition of softball. We are going to need to make sure we play a much sharper game.”
For AuSable Valley, Taylor is still proud of what her Patriots were able to accomplish this season anyway.
“Oh, I’m extremely proud,” she said. “We didn’t have a winning season coming into this so for us to get into sectionals and take it, it was awesome.
“We fought hard. A couple of our inner infielders are two freshmen, so we’re going to build on this and keep going for next year”
—
Norwood-Norfolk 6, AuSable Valley 5
N-N 002 110 11 — 6 9 9
AVCS 201 011 00 5 2 2
Hickey and Richards. Weaver and Carista. WP- Weaver. LP- Hickey. 2B- Weaver.
