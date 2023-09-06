PLATTSBURGH — Dylan McAfee scored four goals in a variety of ways in Chazy's 5-1 victory over Seton Catholic in Northern Soccer League Division II play on Tuesday afternoon.
McAfee tallied on a direct kick and penalty kick in the first half and added two more goals in the second half, assisted by Evan Dwyer on one and Landon Duprey on the other.
Duprey then closed out the scoring for the Eagles with 14:13 remaining in the game.
The Knights' Colby Chase tallied off an Aiden Pearl assist at 28:04 of the first half, which cut the Chazy lead to 2-1 at the time.
“Chazy had much more chances in the attacking third than we did and made us pay at times, especially in the second half,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “That being said, I thought the middle of the field was battled for domination between the teams the entire game.
“Getting back out there for the first time this season, I saw a lot of potential and building opportunities from our group as we find our form and match fitness. Cooper Metcalf stood tall in the back, making many crucial saves and coming off his line when necessary.”
Chazy 5, Seton Catholic 1
CCRS;2;3;—;5
SC;1'0;—;1
First half- 1, CCRS, McAfee dk, 6:40. 2, CCRS, McAfee pk, 24:10. 3, SC, Chase (Pearl), 28:04.
Second half- 4, CCRS, McAfee (Dwyer), 2:45. 4, CCRS, McAfee (Duprey), 19:51. 5, CCRS, Duprey, 25:47.
Shots on goal- Chazy, 22-3.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 1. Metcalf, SC, 12.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Ayden Wrye's first-half goal would prove to be all the Bobcats would need in the Division II contest.
Kingston Tucker and Kyle Reif, on a penalty kick, added second-half markers for NAC.
Parker Manor needed to make just two saves for the shutout in the NAC nets.
Will Landriault was busy in the Blue Bombers' nets with 19 stops as the Bobcats held a 25-4 shot advantage.
NAC 3, Lake Placid 0
NAC;1;2;—;3
LP;0;0;—;0
First half- 1, NAC, Wrye (Tucker), 35:00.
Second half- 2, NAC, Tucker, 19:00. 3, NAC, Reif pk, 23:00.
Shots on goal- NAC, 25-4.
Saves- Manor, NAC, 2. Landriault, LP, 19.
SARANAC 2
LISBON 1
SARANAC — Logan Galy and James Bova scored second-half goals to rally the Spartans past their Section X opponent in a non-league contest.
Noah Gendebien tallied in the first half for Lisbon.
Matt Hebert finished with five saves in net for Saranac, which held a 15-7 edge in shots on goal.
“Both teams deserve credit for battling through the high temperatures,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. “Lisbon came out strong and scored an early goal on a nice cross from Truman Gendebien to Noah Gendebien.
“We made some adjustments at the half and controlled most of the play. We were able to get a quick goal early in the second half when James Bova fed a nice thru ball to Logan Galy. Bova then connected on a goal of his own off a great pass from Mason Brown, which proved to be the difference maker.”
Saranac 2, Lisbon 1
LHS;1;0;—;1
SCS;0;2;—;2
First half- 1, LCS, N. Gendebien (T. Gendebien), 8:50.
Second half- 2, SCS, Galy (Bova), 5:47. 3, SCS, Bova (Brown), 22:04.
Shots on goal- Saranac, 15-7
Saves- Fonda, LCS, 9. Hebert, SCS, 5.
PERU 8
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 1
PERU — The Nighthawks poured in six goals in the first half and rolled to a non-league victory over the Huskies.
Jordan Osborne and Seanen Edwards each scored two goals for Peru, while Nolan Miner, Tom Hagar, Alex Watts and Ashtyn Catlin added a goal apiece.
Collin Powers and Miner each added two assists, and Conner Perrotte (5) and Nate Zielinski (2) combined for seven saves in the Peru nets.
Caleb Hall accounted for the lone goal for Franklin Academy.
Peru 8, Franklin Academy 1
FA;0;1;—1;
PSC;6;2;—;8
First half- 1, PCS, Miner (Hagar), 12”27. 2, PCS, Hagar (Osborne), 14:30. 3, PCS, Osborne (Powers), 16:55. 4, PCS, Edwards (Powers), 17:12. 5, PCS, Watts (Edwards), 30:17. 6, PCS, Catlin (Miner), 35:00.
Second half- 7, PCS, Osborne (Miner), 11:43. 8, FA, Hall, 16:52. 9, PCS, Edwards (Petro), 34:31.
Shots on goal- Peru, 28-9.
Saves- Henning, FA, 17. Perrotte (5), Zielinski (2), PCS, 7.
WILLSBORO 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Avery Lee and Harvey Merrill scored goals three minutes apart late in the second half to lead the Warriors to a non-division win.
Lee opened the scoring at 32:33 and Merrill made it 2-0 at the 35:55 mark of the second stanza.
“We controlled the play for the first 69 minutes of the game, but Willsboro hung tough and scored on two chances late in the second half,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said.
Willsboro 2, AuSable Valley 0
WCS;0;2;—;2
AVCS;0;0;—;0
Second half- 1, WICS, Lee, 32:33. 2, WICS, Merrill, 35:55.
Shots on goal- not available.
Saves- not available.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 8
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
LONG LAKE — Logan Bush tallied three goals and assisted on another to lead Schroon Lake/Newcomb to a Division III win.
Logan Phillips, Ronan Deslauriers, Austin Hartwell and Nathan Melville also tallied for the visitors, who was also recipient of an own goal.
Schroon Lake scored four goals in the first half and added four more in the second stanza before Jackson Strader and Austin Bruso tallied for the hosts.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 8, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
SL/N;4;4;—;8
IL/LL;0;2;—;2
First half- 1, SL/N, Phillips (L. Bush), 1:59. 2, SL/N, L. Bush (Deslauriers), 8:22. 3, SL/N, own goal, 10:00. 4, SL/N, Deslauriers, 12:53.
Second half- 5, SL/N, L. Bush (Phillips), 5:36. 6, SL/N, Hartwell (Phillips), 11:40. 7, SL/N, Melville, 12:48. 8, SL/N, L. Bush, 17:03. 9, IL/LL, Strader (Farr), 25:01. 10, IL/LL, Bruso (Mack), 36:03.
Shots on goal- not available.
Saves- Hurtado, SL/N. Paraso, IL/LL.
GIRLS
MORIAH 1
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Hillary Jacques' unassisted goal at 7:00 of the first half was the game's only scoring as the Vikings recorded a Division II win.
Hannah Gaddor turned away four shots in the Moriah nets to get the shutout, while Emma Clark made 20 stops for the Blue Bombers.
“Moriah came out strong and our goalie (Clark) made several great saves,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
“We played stronger in the second half, but Moriah is a solid team and they did a good job winning the 50/50s throughout the game.”
Moriah 1, Lake Placid 0
MCS;1;0;—;1
LP;0;0;—;0
First half- 1, MCS, Jacques, 7:00.
Shots on goal- Moriah 23-6.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 4. Clark, LPCS, 20.
AUSABLE VALLEY 9
CROWN POINT 0
CLINTONVILLE — Camdyn Strong, Brielle Laundree and Kamryn Bezio had big games for the Patriots in their non-division win.
Strong finished with two goals and three assists, Laundree two goals and two assists, and Bezio three goals and one assist.
Laina Jennings and Julia Bailey each added a goal for AuSable Valley, which held a commanding 25-1 shot advantage.
AuSable Valley 9, Crown Point 0
CP;0;0;—;0
AVCS;6;3;—;9
First half- 1, AVCS, Strong (Bezio), 3:34. 2, AVCS, Laundree (Jennings), 6:15. 3, AVCS, Bezio (Strong), 7:07. 4, AVCS, Laundree (Strong), 10:00. 5, AVCS, Bezio, 17:24. 6, AVCS, Jennings (Strong), 22:24.
Second half- 7, AVCS, Bezio (Laundree), 4:15. 8, AVCS, Strong (Laundree), 11:25. 9, AVCS, Bailey (Bates), 37:40.
Shots on goal- AuSable Valley, 25-1.
Saves- Ross, CPCS, 15. Pfendler, AVCS, 0.
Saturday
WATERFORD/HALFMOON 6
SARANAC 1
The Spartans dropped a non-league game to Waterford/Halfmoon. No details of the contest were made available.
