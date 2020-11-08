Northern Soccer League playoff tournament seedings announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Soccer League has announced its fall tournament schedule.
Due to the unique circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a traditional sectional tournament.
As an alternative, the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament will feature three pods — Mountain, Lake and Valley.
Games will be hosted by the higher seed.
Every match will feature two 40-minute halves.
If overtime is needed, two sudden-victory overtime periods of 10 minutes will take place before moving on to penalty kicks if still tied.
Times of the contests will be updated as they become available.
BOYS
Mountain
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 4 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac
No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 2 Lake Placid
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 4 AuSable Valley/No. 1 Saranac vs. No. 3 Saranac Lake/No. 2 Lake Placid
Lake
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 4 Beekmantown at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton
No. 3 Plattsburgh High at No. 2 Peru
Championship
No. 4 Beekmantown/No. 1 Northeastern Clinton vs. No. 3 Plattsburgh High/No. 2 Peru
Saturday, Nov. 14
Valley
Semifinal
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 2 Willsboro, noon.
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Boquet/No. 2 Willsboro at No. 1 Chazy
GIRLS
Mountain
Semifinal
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 2 AuSable Valley
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Saranac Lake/No. 2 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac
Lake
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 4 Plattsburgh High at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton
No. 3 Peru at No. 2 Beekmantown
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 4 Plattsburgh High/No. 1 Northeastern Clinton vs. No. 3 Peru/No. 2 Beekmantown
Valley
Monday, Nov. 9
First Round
No. 5 Seton Catholic at No. 4 Willsboro, 1:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Semifinals
No. 5 Seton Catholic/No. 4 Willsboro at No. 1 Chazy, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 2 Moriah
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
