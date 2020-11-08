Northern Soccer League playoff tournament seedings announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Soccer League has announced its fall tournament schedule.

Due to the unique circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a traditional sectional tournament.

As an alternative, the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament will feature three pods — Mountain, Lake and Valley.

Games will be hosted by the higher seed.

Every match will feature two 40-minute halves.

If overtime is needed, two sudden-victory overtime periods of 10 minutes will take place before moving on to penalty kicks if still tied.

Times of the contests will be updated as they become available.

BOYS

Mountain

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 4 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac

No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 2 Lake Placid

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 AuSable Valley/No. 1 Saranac vs. No. 3 Saranac Lake/No. 2 Lake Placid

Lake

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 4 Beekmantown at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton

No. 3 Plattsburgh High at No. 2 Peru

Championship

No. 4 Beekmantown/No. 1 Northeastern Clinton vs. No. 3 Plattsburgh High/No. 2 Peru

Saturday, Nov. 14

Valley

Semifinal

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 2 Willsboro, noon.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Boquet/No. 2 Willsboro at No. 1 Chazy

GIRLS

Mountain

Semifinal

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 2 AuSable Valley

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Saranac Lake/No. 2 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac

Lake

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 4 Plattsburgh High at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton

No. 3 Peru at No. 2 Beekmantown

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 Plattsburgh High/No. 1 Northeastern Clinton vs. No. 3 Peru/No. 2 Beekmantown

Valley

Monday, Nov. 9

First Round

No. 5 Seton Catholic at No. 4 Willsboro, 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Semifinals

No. 5 Seton Catholic/No. 4 Willsboro at No. 1 Chazy, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 2 Moriah

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

