The Northern Soccer League announces its girls Division II All-Stars for the 2022 season.
The Most Valuable Player was awarded to Seton Catholic’s Madyson Whalen
Coach of the yearh went to Northern Adirondack as Jason Seguin was awarded the honor.
The first team was littered with schools having two players named. These were Boquet Valley, Chazy and Northern Adirondack.
The Griffins saw Claire Reynolds and Abbey Schwoebel named to the first team.
The Eagles had Lexi Clark and Ava McAuliffe get the nod.
The Bobcats saw Mackenna Labarge and Ashlyn Seguin receive the honor.
Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Moriah, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic had one player named.
The Red Storm’s Tyler Burth had an impressive season earning the honor.
Blue Bomber Grace Carlson represents her team well.
Amelia Kazlo got the nod for the Vikings.
Addy Moore earned the honor for the Sentinels and Abby Pearl represents the Knights.
On the second team, Scarlet Behm and Ella Lobdell were named from Boquet Valley.
Anisa Cecujanin of Lake Placid and Blake Charboneau of Ticonderoga were named to the team.
Samantha Gonyo and Lily Pratt earned the honor for Chazy, while Charlotte Hughes and Emma Langlois represents Seton Catholic.
Abby Peryea was named to the team for NAC.
Jordana Sanburgh earned the not for Saranac Lake.
Sarah Shoobe got the nod for Moriah.
