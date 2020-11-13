Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Scoreboard

PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament will conclude Saturday with six championship games.
Scores from the first round of the tournament as well as the semifinals can be found here.
Times of the championship games are also listed.
BOYS
Mountain
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 1 Saranac 4, No. 4 AuSable Valley 0
No. 3 Saranac Lake 2, No. 1 Lake Placid 1 (OT)
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 1 Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Lake
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 4 Beekmantown 1, No. 1 Northeastern Clinton 0 (2OT)
No. 3 Plattsburgh High 1, No. 2 Peru 0 (OT)
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Plattsburgh High at No. 4 Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
Valley
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 3 Boquet Valley 1, No. 2 Willsboro 0 (OT)
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 1 Chazy, noon.
GIRLS
Mountain
Semifinal
Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 2 AuSable Valley 7, No. 3 Saranac Lake 1
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 2 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac, 4 p.m.
Lake
Semifinals
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Northeastern Clinton 1, No. 4 Plattsburgh High 0
No. 3 Peru 3, No. 2 Beekmantown 2
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 3 Peru at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.
Valley
Monday, Nov. 9
First Round
No. 4 Willsboro 3, No. 5 Seton Catholic 0
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Semifinals
No. 1 Chazy 2, No. 4 Willsboro 0
No. 2 Moriah 3, No. 3 Boquet Valley 2
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 2 Moriah at No. 1 Chazy, 2:30 p.m.
