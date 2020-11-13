Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Scoreboard

PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament will conclude Saturday with six championship games. 

Scores from the first round of the tournament as well as the semifinals can be found here.

Times of the championship games are also listed.

BOYS

Mountain

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 1 Saranac 4, No. 4 AuSable Valley 0

No. 3 Saranac Lake 2, No. 1 Lake Placid 1 (OT)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Saranac Lake at No. 1 Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Lake

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 4 Beekmantown 1, No. 1 Northeastern Clinton 0 (2OT)

No. 3 Plattsburgh High 1, No. 2 Peru 0 (OT)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Plattsburgh High at No. 4 Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

Valley

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 3 Boquet Valley 1, No. 2 Willsboro 0 (OT)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Boquet Valley at No. 1 Chazy, noon.

GIRLS

Mountain

Semifinal

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 2 AuSable Valley 7, No. 3 Saranac Lake 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 2 AuSable Valley at No. 1 Saranac, 4 p.m.

Lake

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Northeastern Clinton 1, No. 4 Plattsburgh High 0

No. 3 Peru 3, No. 2 Beekmantown 2

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Peru at No. 1 Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.

Valley

Monday, Nov. 9

First Round

No. 4 Willsboro 3, No. 5 Seton Catholic 0

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Semifinals

No. 1 Chazy 2, No. 4 Willsboro 0

No. 2 Moriah 3, No. 3 Boquet Valley 2

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 2 Moriah at No. 1 Chazy, 2:30 p.m.

