The Northern Soccer League announces its Division 1 All-Stars for the 2022 season.
The Most Valuable Player was awarded to Plattsburgh’s Jack Ferris.
Coach of the yearh went to Plattsburgh’s Chris LaRose.
The NSL Division 1 1st team All-Stars went to the following.
Plattsburgh’s Owen Mulligan and Simon Meyer.
Markel Mosley and Matt Mancer of Beekmantown were given the nod.
Northeastern Clinton had a trio on the 1st team with James Wells Jr, Marcus Bedard and Winnie Simpson.
Peru’s Dominic Falvo and Nolan Manchester received the honor.
Matt Hebert of Saranac was the lone Chief on the 1st team.
Tristan Laundree was AuSable Valley’s only 1st team member.
The second team was full of Saranac Chiefs with Owen Beebe, Sam Bingel, James Bova and Mason Brown.
Northeastern Clinton had two members named to the squad in Jordan Brown and Evan Manor.
Plattsburgh had two as well with Bailey VanArman and Sebastian Bonnabesse on the second team.
Brady Mannix of Beekmantown was named to the second team.
Nick Petro and Tucker McDougal earned second team nods for Peru and AuSable Valley, respectively.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship award was given to Saranac Central School.
Look for the Division II All-Stars in tomorrow’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.