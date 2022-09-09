CHAMPLAIN — Bailee Lafountain’s second of five goals in the game gave Northeastern Clinton the lead for good in a 6-2 victory over Peru in Northern Soccer League play on Friday.
Lafountain and Maddy Arno tallied first-half goals for NCCS before goals by
Maggie Garrow in the first half and Reese Duprey early in the second stanza put the Nighthawks into a 2-all tie.
Lafountain then tallied four goals within a nine-minute span, with the game-winner coming at 13:30, as the Cougars pulled away.
“We started out strong with two early goals, but seemed to lose our focus for the remainder of the first half,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “However, I am pleased with our response to Peru tying the game.
“The girls stayed focused and played an excellent second half. For Peru, Lauren Davey had a strong game in the back. For NCCS, Bryn Hite and Kylee Surprenant were strong in the midfield.
“Bailee Lafountain has had an excellent start to the season, finding the back of the net and collecting assists.”
NCCS 6, Peru 2
PCS 1 1 — 2
NCCS 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Arno), 4:10. 2, NCCS, Arno (Racine), 13:29. 3,
PCS, Garrow (Duprey), 27:54.
Second half- 4, NCCS, Lafountain (Roberts), 13:30. 5, NCCS, Lafountain
(Surprenant), 17:20. 6, NCCS, Lafountain, 21:00. 7, NCCS, Lafountain, 22:57.
Shots- NCCS, 14-3.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 1. Corrow, PCS, 5.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
CROWN POINT 1, OT
SCHROON LAKE — Goalkeeper Alyssa Arnold stopped a penalty kick with less than a minute remaining in overtime to preserve Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s tie with the Panthers.
Abigail LaFountain’s goal with 6:01 gone in the first half gave Crown Point the lead. But with 6:40 left in the opening stanza, Sloan Clark tied it for the hosts.
Neither team could score the rest of the way as Arnold finished with eight saves
for Schroon Lake/Newcomb and Marissa Duprey 11 stops for Crown Point.
“It was a well-played game by both teams,” Schroon Lake/Newcomb coach Mary Lou Shaughnessy said.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1, Crown Point 1, OT
Crown Point 1 0 0 0 — 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, CPCS, LaFountain (Slattery), 6:01. 2, SL/N, Clark (Anauo), 33:20.
Shots- SL/N, 19-17.
Saves- Arnold, SL/N, 8. Duprey, CPCS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 4
SARANAC LAKE 2
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm rallied from a 3-0 deficit to get to within a goal, but Abby Schwoebel’s tally on a direct kick with eight minutes left in regulation sealed it for the Griffins.
Schwoebel scored two of the Boquet Valley goals, while Claire Reynolds and
Olivia Montville each added one. The goals by Reynolds and Montville gave the Griffins a 2-0 halftime lead.
Lisa Wilson and Ayla Small scored for the Red Storm in the second half.
“Boquet Valley has a good team — they have one of the best players in the league in Abby Schwoebel,” Saranac Lake coach Jason Wamsganz said. “They play well as a team.
“We had a few early injuries and trying to move players around and out of position a little bit hurt us. But being hesitant, bunched up and not winning the 50/50 balls was more of a concern. I was pleased with our second-half play — we were much more aggressive.”
Boquet Valley 4, Saranac Lake 2
Boquet Valley 2 2 — 4
Saranac Lake 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, BV, C. Reynolds (Schwoebel), 8:00. 2, BV, Montville (C. Reynolds), 30:00.
Second half- 3, BV, Schwoebel pk, 8:00. 4, SLCS, Wilson (Small), 22:00. 5,
SLCS, Small, 24:00. 6, BV, Schwoebel dk, 32:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 14-10.
Saves- E. Lobdell, BV, 8. Goetz, SLCS, 8.
WILLSBORO 4
WELLS 0
WILLSBORO — Cleo Lobdell scored two goals as the Warriors recorded a shutout.
Isabella Harrison tallied late in the first half to put Willsboro ahead to stay.
Lobdell then scored twice and Emma Becker once after halftime.
“Wells played a hard-fought game today and kept us working the entire game,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “We played well and I was very pleased with our effort on both ends of the field. Cleo Lobdell played an extraordinary game today.”
Willsboro 4, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, WICS, Harrison (Becker), 31:50.
Second half- 2, WICS, Lobdell (Leerkes), 4:40. 3, WICS, Becker (Harrison),
36:45. 4, WICS, Lobdell, 37:40.
Shots- Willsboro, 25-2.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 2. Allen, WCS, 15.
MORIAH 6
TICONDEROGA 2
TICONDEROGA — Allie Huchro scored two goals in the first 2:33 of the game and finished with four goals in all to power the Vikings.
Sophia McKiernan and Amelia Kazlo also tallied for Moriah, which jumped out to a 4-1 lead by halftime.
Addy Moore scored both goals for the Sentinels — one in each half.
Moriah 6, Ticonderoga 2
Moriah 4 2 — 6
Ticonderoga 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, MCS, Huchro, 2:01. 2, MCS, Huchro, 2:33. 3, TCS, Moore
(Whitford), 12:24. 4, MCS, Huchro, 14:14. 5, MCS, McKiernan, 26:49.
Second half- 6, TCS, Moore (Dorsett, Drinkwine), 19:47. 7, MCS, Huchro, 27:37.
8, MCS, Kazlo, 34:42.
Shots- Moriah, 19-6.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 4. Bechard, TCS, 13.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
JOHNSBURG — Pailin Hample scored two first-half goals to give the Orangetheir victory. Brooke Furlong assisted on the second marker.
Haylie Puterko recorded the shutout in net. Serenity Wood and Lucia Williams shared time in the Johnsburg/Minerva goal.
“All three keepers contributed to their teams’ defensive efforts,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Joseph San Antonio said.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2 0 — 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, IL/LL, Hample. 2, IL/LL, Hample (Furlong).
Shots- not available.
Goalies- Wood, Williams, J/M. Puterko, IL/LL.
