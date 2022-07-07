ALTONA — Northern Frontier has advanced to its first District Championship game with a 5-4 win over Watertown, Wednesday, in the District 37 semi-final game at Gunner Field.
Tripp Hicks got the start and the win on the mound for Northern Frontier, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing just two hits, two runs, one walk and fanning five. Jake Poirier pitched the remainder of the game, striking out six in 2.2 innings. He allowed just one hit and one walk as well.
On the offensive side of things, Poirier went a perfect 3-for-3 with one run scored. Ian Hemingway ripped a triple along with two RBIs. Cobe and Greyson Lafountain both notched one single and one run. Aiden Howell punched in one run as Ivan Roy worked a walk to score a run.
After winning a three-way tiebreak in Pool B of the District Tournament, Northern Frontier Little League All Stars grabbed the #1 seed in pool play which meant they would not have to travel for last night’s semi-final game and would get to play on their home field.
With Watertown Little League electing to be the home team after winning the coin toss, they scored twice in the bottom of the first to get a quick 2-0 lead.
In the third, the score would change when Roy led off with a walk, eventually advancing to third and scoring on a groundout by Howell.
The next inning, Poirier led off with a single to the right side advancing to third on a wild pitch after stealing second, eventually scoring on another wild pitch to tie it at two apiece.
Cobe and Greyson Lafountain followed with back-to-back base hits, setting up Hemingway’s two-RBI triple to center, moving the score to 4-2 in Northern Frontier’s favor. Hemingway then scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-2.
Watertown then scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on three Northern Frontier errors.
Poirier then forced a ground ball to the shortstop, now Hicks, who would get the force out at second and launch the ball to first for an inning-ending double play.
Going into the sixth, Northern Frontier was holding a 5-4 lead, and went down in order, allowing Watertown to make things interesting in the bottom.
With a leadoff single and then a walk on the bases, Poirier recorded his fourth strikeout, but followed with a walk to load the bases. He then struck out the next two batters swinging to secure the 5-4 win for Northern Frontier.
The District Championship game will be played Saturday, at 3 p.m. in Rodmany against North Central Little League All-Stars.
UNDER 10
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Little League team got a 13-2 victory over South Jefferson in four innings, with Kellan Parks picking up the win on the mound, fanning seven.
Along with Easton O’Connell, the pitching duo didn’t allow a single hit in the win.
Elliot Peryer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Zeno LaFave recorded another two RBIs and two runs. Nate Betrus batted 2-for-3 and punched in two runs and another two RBIs.
Parks scored two runs and O’Connell had one, while Matt Whitbeck went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Joey Lomanto and Patrick Ryan both scored one run and recorded one RBI each.
With the win, Plattsburgh advances to the District 37 finals, Saturday.
